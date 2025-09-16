The owner of ceramics firm Wedgwood has revealed plans to halt production at its Staffordshire factory for up to 90 days from the end of the month in a move that will see 70 workers put on temporary leave.

Fiskars Group said the production pause at Wedgwood’s site in Barlaston would start on September 29 as a “short-term measure” in response to lower demand in some of its “key markets”.

It will also suspend factory tours offered as part of the World Of Wedgwood tourist destination, with plans to restart these in early January 2026.

The factory produces high-end and bespoke products, including handcrafted pieces in fine bone china and its signature Jasperware.

A spokesperson said: “This short-term measure is being taken to address elevated inventory levels caused by lower consumer demand in some of our key markets.”

They added: “Barlaston and its community are of key importance to Fiskars Group and Wedgwood.”

The firm said its skilled artisans still use techniques pioneered by founding English pottery designer and manufacturer Josiah Wedgwood, who was born in Burslem, Staffordshire, in 1730.

“This living tradition reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, the value of Made in England, and Barlaston’s enduring role in our heritage and operations,” according to a Fiskars spokesperson.

The pottery and ceramics sector has been hit hard by rising costs and energy bills in recent years, with a number of firms recently collapsing, including nearly-200 year old company Royal Stafford in February.