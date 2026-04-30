Donald Trump has said he will remove tariffs on Scottish whisky following a visit from the King and Queen.

The US president cited the Scotch industry’s relationship with the American bourbon industry and the impact of the royals’ visit to the White House. Most Scotch producers source their casks from the US.

Mr Trump said that while “people have wanted to do this for a long time” the King and Queen “got me to do something that nobody else was able to do”.

The Scottish and UK governments had been lobbying the Republican to end tariffs on the industry, as the US is the single biggest market for Scotland’s whisky.

Just landed from the US after a round of productive meetings, including with President Trump, pushing for a better deal for our Scotch Whisky industry and standing up for Scotland. More on this at my press conference at 2:30pm. pic.twitter.com/Vuyiwd6Vm5 — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) September 10, 2025

First Minister John Swinney previously went to the White House to press the president following discussions during his visit to Scotland last year.

Confirming the news, Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “In honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky.

“People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country Trade, especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used. The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking!

“A wonderful Honor to have them both in the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”