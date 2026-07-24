John Swinney has said the “critical transition” on climate change must be considered in the question of further drilling in the North Sea.

The Scottish First Minister was pressed on his thoughts on the approval of new projects in the seas around Scotland.

It comes after The Times reported that industry sources believe Andy Burnham’s Government is ready to “move quickly” to scale up oil and gas production.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, who became Energy Secretary earlier in the week, visited Aberdeen on Thursday.

The city is home to much of the UK’s oil and gas industry.

A decision on whether to approve drilling at the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields is being considered.

Oil rigs anchored in the Cromarty Firth, Invergordon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Swinney was asked what should happen in the North Sea.

He said: “We’ve obviously got an absolutely critical transition to be made to fulfil our obligations in climate change and it’s one of the considerations that has got to go into decisions made by the UK Government.”

He said the developments had been held up by court challenges and the only way they could proceed is if they are compatible with the journey to net zero.

Asked for his own judgment on the projects, he said: “I think the issues have got to be weighed up.

“The assessment has got to be undertaken.”

The First Minister said the climate compatibility assessment would be made by the UK government, adding: “I don’t know the answer to that question, because we’re not the decision makers on this.”

Earlier in July, newly-elected Aberdeen South MSP Jack Middleton broke with his party by calling for the Jackdaw and Rosebank oil fields to be approved by the UK Government.

Following Ms Fahnbulleh’s visit to Aberdeen, the chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said there had been “constructive” talks.

David Whitehouse said that choosing the city for her first visit was an “important signal” and recognised the “central role this city and its workforce continue to play in delivering our energy future”.