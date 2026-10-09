Insurance claims related to rats and mice could spike this autumn after recent warm weather created favourable breeding conditions for rodents, a firm has warned.

Direct Line Landlord Insurance, which is part of the Aviva Group, is urging landlords and tenants to be vigilant after its data indicated rodent-related claims made under landlord emergency cover jumped 57% when comparing September 2025 with October last year.

The insurer said October and November were the busiest months of the year, with claims increasing by 9% month-on-month in November and later falling back down again.

The analysis indicated rats and mice are the most common pest issue affecting rental properties, accounting for nearly eight in 10 (79%) vermin-related emergency cover claims in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

While rodents accounted for the majority of vermin-related claims, bed bugs, wasps and squirrels were the subject of other claims.

The insurer said as temperatures start to fall this autumn, rats and mice may head indoors in search of food, warmth and shelter, increasing the risk of infestations.

It said a survey found nearly a third (31%) of landlords had experienced a rat or mouse infestation in at least one of their rental properties during the past two years, with an average cost of around £315 for pest control, cleaning and repair services.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of landlords who had experienced pests said they had taken steps to help prevent infestations during the past two years, but had still experienced them.

More than half (57%) of tenants who had experienced pests also said they had taken preventative steps during the past two years, but still encountered infestations.

Some 1,300 people, including landlords and people who rent privately in the UK, were surveyed by Censuswide in September.

Sarah Casey, trading lead for Direct Line Landlord Insurance at Aviva, said: “Rats and mice can quickly become a major headache for both landlords and tenants if they gain access to a property.

“As well as posing hygiene concerns and affecting people’s wellbeing, rodents can cause damage to wiring, insulation and pipework, leading to costly repairs and disruption for property owners and residents alike.

Experts say keeping food stored securely and clearing away crumbs and spillages quickly can help prevent infestations (Alamy/PA)

“Our data shows that autumn is the peak season for rat and mouse-related claims made under landlord emergency cover, with incidents rising sharply between September and October.

“As we move into autumn, landlords and tenants should remain vigilant for signs of pest activity.

“Simple measures such as sealing potential entry points, storing food and waste securely, and acting quickly at the first sign of an infestation can help reduce the risk of pests taking hold.

“Landlords should also review their insurance cover regularly to ensure they understand the protection they have in place.”

Here are some tips from Direct Line Landlord Insurance for preventing pest problems:

– Seal gaps and cracks around doors, windows, pipes and drains to help prevent pests entering the property.

– Repair damaged vents, brickwork and exterior openings that could provide easy access routes for rodents and other pests.

– Store rubbish in secure, tightly sealed bins and dispose of waste regularly to avoid attracting pests.

– Keep food stored securely and clear away crumbs, spillages and food waste promptly.

– Maintain gardens, sheds and outdoor spaces, removing clutter, vegetation and debris where rodents may nest or shelter.

– Watch for early signs of pest activity, such as droppings, gnaw marks, nests, unusual odours or scratching noises, and take action quickly if you spot them.