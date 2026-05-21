Quiz is set to shut all its remaining shops by the end of next month after falling into administration.

Administrators said they would implement a phased closure over the coming weeks, with plans for all 37 remaining stores to be shut by June.

It has already shut three of its stores in recent days, in Castlecourt Belfast, Leeds and Romford.

The company has not confirmed the exact closure dates for its remaining stores.

Here are the locations of the stores facing closure:

-Aberdeen, Scotland

-Basingstoke, Hampshire

-Bracknell, Berkshire

-Cardiff, Wales

-Carlisle, Cumbria

-Castleford, West Yorkshire

-Clydebank, Scotland

-Craigavon, Northern Ireland

-Derby, Derbyshire

-Dunfermline, Scotland

-Eastbourne, East Sussex

-Gateshead Metro, Tyne and Wear

-Glasgow Braehead, Scotland

-Glasgow Buchanan Galleries, Scotland

-Glasgow Fort, Scotland

-Glasgow St Enoch, Scotland

-Hanley, Staffordshire

-Hull, East Yorkshire

-Inverness, Scotland

-Irvine, Scotland

-Leicester, Leicestershire

-Livingston, Scotland

-Manchester Arndale, Greater Manchester

-Manchester Trafford Centre, Greater Manchester

-Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

-Merryhill, West Midlands

-Newry, Northern Ireland

-Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland

-Northampton, Northamptonshire

-Norwich, Norfolk

-Portsmouth, Hampshire

-Sheffield Meadowhall, South Yorkshire

-Stirling, Scotland

-Telford, Shropshire

-Thurrock Lakeside, Essex

-Warrington, Cheshire

-Watford, Hertfordshire