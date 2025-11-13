Former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis is expected to be given an official pardon by US President Donald Trump.

Lewis, who handed ownership of the club to the Lewis Family Trust in 2022, was fined 5 million US dollars (£3.8 million) last year after the British billionaire pleaded guilty to insider trading.

The Lewis family took full operational control of Tottenham this year, after former chairman Daniel Levy stepped down.

But Lewis will not be returning to the club, which will continue to be run by the next generation of the Lewis family.

Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis in the stands (Mike Egerton/PA)

The White House is due to publish Lewis’s pardon later today.

Lewis said: “I am pleased all of this is now behind me, and I can enjoy retirement and watch as my family and extended family continue to build our businesses based on the quality and pursuit of excellence that has become our trademark.”

A source close to the Lewis family added: “Joe and the Lewis family are extremely grateful for this pardon and would like to thank President Trump for taking this action.

“Over his long business career, Joe has been a visionary, creating businesses across the world which multiple generations of his family are now taking forward.

“This is why there is so much more to the Joe Lewis story than this one event.”

Spurs is now run by Joe Lewis’s daughter Vivienne, son Charles and Vivienne’s husband Nick Beucher, as well as non-executive chairman Peter Charrington and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

Mr Levy stepped down as chairman of the club in September after nearly 25 years.