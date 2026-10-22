The Government has been urged to approve the Rosebank oil and gas field after Jackdaw was given the go-ahead on Wednesday.

Gas from the Jackdaw field will start flowing within weeks after Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh backed the scheme.

She has now been urged to approve Rosebank, the largest untapped oil field in the North Sea, as a further sign of commitment to production.

The UK Government has approved plans to begin drilling in the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea.

It comes as The Guardian and The Times reported that Ms Fahnbulleh is leaning towards rejecting Rosebank.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said it was “speculation”.

“As the Energy Secretary has said, each project will be assessed on its own merits,” the spokesperson added.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called for Labour to repeal its ban on all new oil and gas licences.

“We have the resources, the expertise and the people,” she said.

“What we have lost is the confidence to make tough decisions.”

(PA Graphics)

US President Donald Trump, who has called for more drilling, said the UK should now go “full blast” in exploiting North Sea resources.

Responding to the news, Mr Trump said: “Great news for the wealth and prosperity of the United Kingdom, and the wonderful region of Aberdeen.

“The UK has started drilling in the North Sea, one of the greatest and most prosperous areas of OIL in the World.

“They should go FULL BLAST!!! This will make the UK very wealthy again. TAKE DOWN THE COSTLY AND RIDICULOUS WINDMILLS!”

The chief executive of Adura, the joint venture between Shell and Norway’s Equinor which is behind both schemes, also called for Rosebank to be approved.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh during a visit to Shell UK’s St Fergus Gas Terminal in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday (Paul Reid/PA)

Neil McCulloch said: “Jackdaw represents a significant prize in its own right: £2.1 billion of investment and enough gas to heat the equivalent of around 1.4 million UK homes at peak production.

“Our attention now turns to Rosebank.

“It follows Jackdaw in the regulatory process, but the case for approval is equally strong.

“We believe that applying the same rigorous, evidence-based approach can lead to a similarly positive decision.”

Approving Jackdaw has been sharply criticised by environmental campaigners who want to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

Mr Burnham said the Government was taking a “pragmatic approach” to the North Sea but remained “committed to moving towards renewable energy” and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

The approval of Jackdaw is expected to increase domestic gas production by around 6% at its peak, safeguard hundreds of jobs and provide an estimated £2.9 billion economic boost.