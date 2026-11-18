Stocks in London ended sharply lower on Wednesday with heavy falls in mining stocks hitting the FTSE 100, while inflation accelerated, although not by as much as feared.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 138.70 points, 1.3%, at 10,551.17. The FTSE 250 ended down 28.62 points, 0.1%, at 24,364.17, and the AIM all-share closed 11.35 points lower, 1.5%, at 732.27.

In London, direction was provided by earnings from Nvidia, UK inflation figures and hefty falls in metal prices which weighed on the FTSE 100.

UK consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.6% annually in October from 3.5% in September, below the 3.7% expected by FXStreet-cited market consensus, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Annual core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.8%, in line with forecasts.

In addition, closely watched services inflation was 3.7% on-year in October, undershooting both the consensus estimate of 3.8%, and the 3.9% that the Bank of England (BoE) was projecting in the November Monetary Policy Report.

“There were no real big surprises within core components individually, but overall this release continues to suggest an absence of second-round effects,” JPMorgan analyst Allan Monks said.

“The release leaves inflation tracking below the BoE’s forecasts in terms of headline inflation, food inflation, core inflation and services.

While this is just one release, there is little in this data or yesterday’s somewhat softer labour market release that gives the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) a reason to move more quickly than it was planning. The debate is whether the BoE was intending to deliver an earlier December hike in advance of this data.”

Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist, said the release will give the BoE “some breathing space”.

While “uncomfortably high”, inflation missed the BoE’s expectations, he said.

Looking beyond October, Mr Raja still thinks the “worst is yet to come”, and sees CPI (consumer prices index) pushing above 4% early next year.

Weighing on London’s FTSE 100, a drop in mining stocks as metals prices fell.

Gold was quoted lower at 3,742.80 US dollars an ounce against 3,869.59 dollars on Tuesday. The price of silver fell 5.2% and copper slid by 6.4%.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said that lower commodity prices reflected a stronger dollar, with the prospect of further US rate hikes diminishing the appeal of precious metals.

Doubts about the AI infrastructure roll-out affected expectations for copper demand, he added.

Reflecting this, the top six fallers on the FTSE 100 were mining stocks. Antofagasta slid 7.9%, Endeavour Mining 7.2%, Anglo American 7.2%, Glencore 6.1%, Rio Tinto 4.7% and Fresnillo 4.7%. On the FTSE 250, Hochschild Mining was down 8.4%.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3140 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, compared to 1.3217 dollars at the London equities close on Tuesday. Against the euro, sterling fell to 1.1986 euros from 1.1996 euros.

The euro traded at 1.0963 dollars, down from 1.1013 dollars late on Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar was unchanged at 159.26 yen.

David Morrison, at Trade Nation, noted the cash dollar index hit a fresh 19-month high, pushing above 103.50.

But he said the latest leg of the dollar’s rally is looking “rather extended now and in need of a pullback and some consolidation. That’s not to say a selloff in the greenback is imminent, just that it is a possibility”.

In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.9%. The DAX 40 in Frankfurt was down 1.2%.

Eurozone inflation accelerated in October, in line with preliminary estimates, although monthly price growth was slightly stronger than initially reported.

According to Eurostat, annual consumer price inflation rose to 4.0% in October from 3.8% in September, confirming the flash estimate published earlier this month.

Stocks in New York were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.2%, the S&P 500 index down 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.1%.

Nvidia was down 2.4% despite reporting better-than-expected results and guidance after the New York equity market close on Tuesday as it looks to move on from the departure of Jensen Huang as chief executive.

“Our momentum is real. Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed. We’ve got this,” interim chief executive and chief financial officer Colette Kress told analysts on the earnings call following the third quarter earnings.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker reported revenue of 115.8 billion dollars in the three months that ended October 25, multiplied from 57.0 billion dollars a year before, and comfortably ahead of the FactSet consensus of 108.84 billion dollars.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, called it a “stunning earnings release”, and said the new leadership team “hit the right note”.

Nvidia sees fourth-quarter revenue of 130.0 billion dollars, plus or minus 3%, topping the 124.52 billion dollars FactSet consensus. It expects GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 71.0% to 72.0% compared to 72.1% consensus.

In addition, Ms Kress said Nvidia now expects financial 2028 revenue to grow 75% off “what is now a higher” financial 2027 base, lifted from an expectation for a 70% increase before.

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik said the earnings “reinforced our core investment thesis that demand remains very strong, supply constraints are easing, and interim management is confident enough to raise long-term growth expectations”.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 5.08%, narrowing from 5.10%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 5.42%, trimmed from 5.46%.

Back in London, Convatec jumped 9.4% after raising full-year sales guidance as growth accelerated in the second half of the financial half with Infusion Care and Continence Care outperforming.

Chief executive Jonny Mason said revenue growth “accelerated” in the second half, and “we continued to gain share in all categories, underpinned by new product launches”.

Whitbread climbed 3.5% as Goldman Sachs upgraded the Premier Inn owner to “buy” from “neutral”.

“We believe Whitbread is approaching an inflection point,” Goldman analysts wrote in a research note.

On the FTSE 250, recruiter Hays stole the show with shares surging 39%.

London-based Hays said it expects pre-exceptional operating profit in the first half of financial 2027 which runs to the end of June to be at least £35 million compared to £24.8 million consensus. This would be up 74% from £20.1 million in the first half of financial 2026 and up 37% from £26.5 million in the first half of financial 2025.

In a positive read-across, shares in industry peers Michael Page and Robert Walters climbed 22% and 6.8%, respectively.

But Workspace shares slid 16% after the flexible office space provider reported a wider loss and declared no interim dividend.

Workspace declared no dividend compared with 9.4p a year earlier, saying it was deferring a decision until its full-year results amid its property disposal programme. The company said it will have greater visibility on disposals and the cost of refinancing at the time of its annual results.

Brent oil was quoted at 91.94 dollars a barrel on Wednesday, down from 93.20 dollars late on Tuesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Convatec Group, up 23.20p at 270.00p, Whitbread, up 98.00p at 2,893.00p, Kingfisher, up 11.60p at 381.60p, Croda International, up 81.00p at 3,851.00p and Games Workshop, up 340.00p at 16,920.00p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, down 237.00p at 2,782.00p, Endeavour Mining, down 268.00p at 3,434.00p, Anglo American, down 255.00p at 3,294.00p, Glencore, down 30.05p at 461.40p and Fresnillo, down 112.00p at 2,265.00p.

Wednesday’s global economic calendar has jobs data from Australia overnight, followed by eurozone trade figures, Canada PPI and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index in the US.

Thursday’s UK corporate calendar has half-year results from defence contractor Babcock International, full-year results from accountancy software provider Sage and a trading statement from sports retailer JD Sports Fashion.

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