Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned consumers could face higher interest rates on loans or lower rates on savings as lenders look to “protect their earnings” after Chancellor John Healey hiked taxes on their profits.

In an interview with The Times, Mr Bailey said banks may look to pass on the hit from the recent Budget tax raid on the sector, which saw Mr Healey double the corporation tax surcharge on lenders to 6% from January.

It was less than the initial 8% rate that was feared ahead of the Budget, but lenders have still cautioned over its impact on the cost of lending and the UK’s competitiveness.

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said banks might look to protect their earnings (Alishia Abodunde/PA)

Mr Bailey told The Times it would not be surprising if they took action to “protect their earnings”.

He said: “It’s a market economy, so these are decisions banks will have to take.

“You could understand that they will look to pass it on because they will be targeting a rate of return.

“Now, how successful they will be depends on all sorts of things: market conditions, competition within the industry and so on.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to find out that they will start by trying to do that.”

It would come as a further blow to households amid soaring energy costs and rising interest rates, with around one million homeowners set to see their monthly mortgage payments jump by £200 next year.

The Bank said in its latest Financial Stability Report on Thursday that around 6.5 million households in total are projected to see increases in mortgage repayments over the next three years.

The typical borrower coming off a fixed rate deal in that time will see payments rise by an average of about £100 a month – around double the amount projected by the Bank in its last report in July.

Many households are facing a substantially larger jump, with more than one million currently on mortgage rates below 3% and due to refinance by the end of next year, who are facing an average rise of nearly £200 a month when they remortgage on to an average 5.5% rate.

Mortgage rates have been edging higher in recent months, with the Bank hiking its base rate to 4% last month to tackle rising inflation in the UK economy.

Policymakers have cautioned they may have to raise rates further in the coming months if energy prices stay elevated.

It comes as households are facing a winter squeeze with Ofgem’s energy price cap jumping by 26% for the typical household using gas and electricity in January.

The Bank cautioned in its report that households facing higher payments “may need to reduce discretionary spending or draw down savings as higher energy and other essential costs feed through”.

Worsening loan or savings rates due to the bank tax raid would compound bill misery for Britons as the Iran war continues to send the cost of living soaring.

Mr Healey said on announcing the move that the measure was temporary and would be in place for 15 months.

The Chancellor said at the time he was asking “a bit more of our banks to support ordinary people”, with the extra £1.5 billion raised set to help fund support for household energy bills.

But Lloyds Banking Group’s chief financial officer William Chalmers warned last month the move was “unhelpful” to achieving UK economic growth, as he urged the Government to ensure it remains temporary.

He said it was “ultimately important that we do what we can to reduce the cost of lending in order for the economy to grow, and of course that travels through to the cost of borrowing”.