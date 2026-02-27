Rightmove is targeting more growth through AI launches as it seeks to shrug off concerns it could be threatened by the sector.

Shares in the company jumped on Friday morning as the housing platform business also reported increases in revenues and profits last year.

It also told shareholders that it has seen “strong momentum” so far in 2026.

However, shares in Rightmove had drifted over the past six months amid concerns that the increased use of AI platforms such as ChatGPT would impact the company and other property portals.

Rightmove said it remains positive about its current position and highlighted efforts to collaborate with the AI sector.

Johan Svanstrom, chief executive of Rightmove, said: “Building on several years of technology leadership and launching of AI powered solutions, we most recently complemented our broad product range with a conversational search tool, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud.

“Looking ahead, we will introduce a Rightmove app-in-GPT on OpenAI in the near future.”

It came as the company reported that operating profits grew by 12% to £287.9 million in 2025.

This came after revenues increased by 9% to £425.1 million despite wider pressures in the property market.

It said it expects revenues to increase by between 8% and 10% again in 2026, driven by growth in its agency and new homes operations.

Rightmove added that year-on-year growth is predicted to be stronger in the second half of 2026 than the current half, which has been affected by “fewer developments”.

Mr Svanstrom added: “We have entered 2026 with confidence in our performance, leading with valued and specialised services that scale and deliver strong returns.

“We continue to execute our strategy to develop the leading digital ecosystem for the entire home-moving experience, powered by exceptional data and network effects.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Rightmove regained its poise after a wobbly period and topped the FTSE 100 risers’ list.

“A resilient set of earnings, a new share buyback programme, and plans to launch an app inside ChatGPT have helped to calm investors’ nerves.

“Rightmove spooked the market last year with plans to spend on AI-related services, and now it is under pressure to justify this expenditure and say how it will fight off competition from generative AI platforms.”