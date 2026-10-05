Britain’s energy watchdog Ofgem has picked Tim Jarvis as its chief executive to lead the organisation amid rising household bills and a “rapidly changing” energy system.

Mr Jarvis had been the regulator’s interim boss since March and will now take on the position on a permanent basis.

He succeeds former chief executive Jonathan Brearley who stepped down after a six-year tenure, having led the regulator through the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Jarvis joined Ofgem as the director general of markets in 2023 and previously held senior posts at the Treasury, the Department for Business and the Competition and Markets Authority.

Ofgem’s chairman Mark McAllister said it had been a “rigorous recruitment process” and the board was confident that Mr Jarvis was “the right person to lead Ofgem through its next chapter”.

“His appointment provides continuity, but it is also about the future,” he said.

“It gives Ofgem a clear mandate to build on the progress already made, strengthen our impact for consumers and continue evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing energy system.”

The appointment comes as Ofgem’s energy price cap increased by 4% at the beginning of the month.

The bill for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales paying by direct debit for gas and electricity has reached £1,723, up £5 a month or £60 a year if this level was sustained over 12 months.

Bills are set to increase further, with experts at Cornwall Insight predicting the price cap will rise by a further 16% to almost £2,000 a year on January 1.

Prices are being pushed higher by the escalating conflict in the Middle East and disruption to supplies of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ofgem’s price cap sets a maximum price that suppliers can charge customers for each unit of gas and electricity they use.

Mr Jarvis said: “We know many households remain concerned about energy costs and the challenges they may face this winter.

“Ofgem will continue working closely with government, suppliers, consumer organisations and other partners to protect consumers, support those most in need and ensure the market works as effectively as possible.”

He also said the regulator needed to “evolve” to support the UK’s transition to a more sustainable energy system, including encouraging investment and reform.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “I welcome Tim’s appointment and look forward to continuing our work together to create a fair and affordable energy market with consumers at its heart.”