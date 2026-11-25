Premier Inn is sending undercover workers in to test for security lapses in the wake of a sexual assault at a Travelodge, it has been revealed.

A review into hotel safety was commissioned, earlier this year, after a woman was attacked at a Travelodge in Maidenhead, Berkshire, by a man who had been given a key card to her room.

Barrister Paul Greaney KC, leading the review, said he received evidence that security issues were widespread and not restricted to the one business.

Bosses from hotel giants Travelodge, Z Hotels and Whitbread, as well as the chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, detailed their responses to the review at the Women and Equalities Committee on Wednesday.

A Travelodge hotel in the City of London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Simon Ewins, managing director UK and Ireland for Whitbread, which runs Premier Inn, said testing and training is required to ensure safety protocols are delivered.

He told the panel: “Testing means making sure that you are confident that your team members understand fully what the standards are and what the expectations and obligations they have therefore of them, and then to test it by making sure that you put in robust mechanisms to make sure that these things are actually happening.

“As a result of Mr Greaney’s report, we’ve recently introduced penetration testing which is effectively an external company trying to get around our security protocols – unannounced insights to prove not only does the team member know… what they’re supposed to be doing, but they are then actually doing it.”

Premier Inn has double locks on each of its 89,000 doors and, as a result of the review, this security measure has been made “more obvious to guests”.

An emergency key can open a double-locked door but those are “subject to management scrutiny and a set of stringent protocols”, he said.

Only guests named on a booking and with all the required information can be issued a key for a room that is already occupied, unless the occupant visits reception and authorises it.

Mr Greaney accepted that there is always a risk of human failure but “assuming that policy is adopted then that situation could not happen again”, the Premier Inn boss said.

“As I stated earlier, we’ve recently instigated a process of penetration testing to make sure that those activities are actually happening”, Mr Ewins later said.

Mr Ewins, who has been in post for 11 years, said each of its 20,000 team members have passed a retraining audit since March, when the Travelodge incident came to light.

Their security protocols have always been in place but the review allowed them to look at them in light of the attack, he said.

Mr Greaney said the woman who was assaulted, referred to in the report as “Lily”, was “fundamentally failed by Travelodge as an organisation at every stage”.

Ray Reidy, the interim chief executive of Travelodge, said: “I apologise unreservedly on behalf of Travelodge to all guests where we have failed, and particularly to Lily.”

UK Hospitality recently set out new guest security guidance for the hotel industry, including around how to respond to requests for replacement room keys or access by those not named on bookings, and managing group and corporate bookings.

Kyran Smith was jailed in February for seven-and-a-half years following the Travelodge assault in December 2022.

The review found he had lied to a junior member of staff at the hotel desk that he was Lily’s boyfriend and was given a key to her room less than three minutes later.