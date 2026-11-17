NS&I has clawed back Premium Bond prize money from thousands of accounts after a blunder meant some people received duplicate payments.

In May, a technical error resulted in some Premium Bond holders receiving duplicate prize payments into their Direct Saver accounts.

Around £518,000 in overpayments was made to around 3,500 accounts.

NS&I, which is backed by the Treasury, discovered the error in May when the duplicate payments were made.

It reversed the payments and wrote to affected customers to explain what had happened.

NS&I said the vast majority of payments had been successfully reversed, with around £1,600 remaining outstanding.

A spokesperson said: “In May this year, due to a technical error, duplicate Premium Bonds prize payments were made to around 3,500 Direct Saver accounts.

“We contacted all account holders and apologised for the inconvenience caused and cancelled the duplicate payments.”

The savings giant has also drawn criticism this year for errors involving bereaved families.

Earlier in November, NS&I said more than £3 million in repayments and compensation had been issued so far after failures meant bereaved families were missing out on savings pots.

It said previously that more than £3 million in repayments and compensation had been issued to 613 estates so far.

The savings provider is contacting affected estates with holdings of £10 or more to reunite them with the full value of the assets that should have been returned to them earlier.

NS&I notified the Treasury in December of an operational failure to trace accounts comprehensively of some customers who had died.

The errors happened because the search process used when handling bereavement claims failed to identify all relevant accounts.

NS&I said the issue was resolved for current and new bereavement claims from January and measures were introduced to ensure the error does not happen again.

It has estimated that just under 30,300 estates with a value of up to £181.9 million may be affected.

Of these, up to 15,600 have holdings of £10 and over, NS&I estimated, with its compensation scheme expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.

Earlier this year, NS&I chief executive Dax Harkins was replaced by former HM Revenue and Customs boss Sir Jim Harra, in what pensions minister Torsten Bell described as a “fresh start”.