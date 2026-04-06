Applied Nutrition has said it is expanding its range of products aimed at customers using weight loss drugs following a surge in demand over the past year.

The health and wellness brand said the sharp increase in Britons using GLP-1 treatments, such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, has created a business opportunity to launch products specifically for these customers.

Bosses said the firm will bring new products to market later this year as a result.

The London-listed company has already launched into the space, selling GLP-1-friendly high-protein ready meals from the end of last year.

Thomas Ryder, founder and chief executive of the business, said the company believes it can benefit longer-term from catering for customers using weight-loss treatments.

He told the Press Association news agency: “The GLP-1 user is a growing customer.

“We see this as a consumer at the start of their weight loss journey who is now looking at how the medication can help them.

“There is an opportunity, as those customers often need supplements and need smaller portions.

“I think this is a catalyst for the health and wellness space if we have that consumer in mind.

“We do have a number of products we will bring to market in this area because we do see that area growing.”

He said the company has seen growth after targeting new customer opportunities and channel diversification, which has seen the business expand in UK retail stores.

Last month, the company reported stronger sales and profits for the past year.

The Liverpool-based firm revealed that pre-tax profits jumped by 77.1% to £20.9 million for the six months to January 31, compared with a year earlier.

Applied Nutrition said this came after sales rose by 56.5% to £74.5 million for the half-year.

However, it also cautioned that sales volumes in the Middle East are set to be impacted by the conflict in the region.