Toy giant Lego has notched up another record for sales after launching more sets than ever before and investing in new sites globally to boost growth.

The Danish firm said its revenues jumped 12% to a record high of 34.6 billion Danish kroner (£4 billion) for the first half of 2025, with consumer sales up 13%.

It saw operating profits rise 10% to 9 billion kroner (£1.04 billion), in line with growth levels seen throughout 2024.

Lego said it launched 314 new sets in the first half – a record for the firm – with bestsellers including ranges such as Lego City, Technic and Botanicals as demand for flowers and succulents ramped up, as well as Star Wars sets.

It also said it has invested heavily in new factories and sites, spending another 4.2 billion kroner (£485 million) in the first half.

Niels Christiansen, chief executive of Lego, said: “We are very pleased to have maintained our strong performance in the first half of 2025, winning share in the global toy market.

“This growth is driven by our large and innovative range of products that continues to be relevant across ages and interests.

“With the solid financial foundation we have built over several years, we continue to invest in capacity expansions and strategic initiatives that fuel our growth.”

In April, Lego opened a new state-of-the-art factory in Vietnam – its sixth globally – to support long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific region, which it also hailed as its most “environmentally sustainable facility to date”.

The company is also investing more than 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) in building a factory and regional distribution centre in Virginia, US, which are set to open in 2027, while it has opened a new Americas head office in Boston.

Lego’s store footprint expanded further, with another 24 sites opened in the first six months of 2025, taking its global total to 1,079 across 54 markets.