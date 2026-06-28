A portion of haddock and chips now costs an average of £10.29 across the UK, while cod and chips has reached £11.41, according to a report.

Around 7,210 fish and chip shops operate across the UK, according to industry body Seafish.

But rising costs for fish, potatoes, oil and energy are putting pressure on shop owners, many of whom are either diversifying their menus with items like kebabs, pizzas or masala fish or cutting options to increase efficiency, the report – the first by Seafish to gather the data – said.

(Seafish graphic)

Cod, haddock, scampi and fishcakes are the most common seafood products found on menus, with haddock dominating in Scotland and parts of Yorkshire and the Midlands and cod remaining the most common choice elsewhere in the UK.

Report author Jennifer Robson, from Seafish, said: “Our report confirms that fish and chips is very much alive and kicking in the UK – it remains one of the nation’s most iconic and recognisable meals, enjoyed by millions of people every year.

“We embarked on this research to better understand a sector that plays a very important role in local economies and communities across the UK and provides a vital route through which consumers can enjoy seafood.

“Fish and chip shops also play an important role in connecting the public with a wide range of seafood beyond the traditional cod and haddock – for example lesser-known species such as plaice, skate and pollock, that can offer excellent eating quality and greater choice.”

National Federation of Fish Friers president Andrew Crook said: “This is a very welcome report – its findings help us not only to benchmark the fish and chip sector, but also start to calculate its value to the economy.

“The findings also highlight the resilience and adaptability of fish and chip businesses.

“While the sector faces challenges, businesses continue to evolve in response to changing consumer preferences and operating conditions while maintaining a food tradition that remains an important part of British culture.”