Heineken has acquired more than 300 pubs from Stonegate, the UK’s largest pub operator.

The deal, which is reportedly worth around £300 million, comes amid efforts from Slug & Lettuce owner Stonegate to reduce its multi-billion-pound debt burden.

The move will bring 304 pubs into Heineken UK’s Star Pubs business, expanding its current estate of around 2,300 sites.

Heineken stressed that “significant investment” is planned across the acquired pubs over the coming years.

The sale will provide Stonegate, which also runs Be At One bars, with funds to help further pay down its roughly £3 billion burden.

Stonegate owns Slug And Lettuce (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stonegate is backed by private equity giant TDR, which also holds a majority stake in supermarket firm Asda.

Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director of Heineken UK, said: “This investment reflects Heineken’s long-term confidence in British pubs and our commitment to supporting the sector.

“The UK is an important market for Heineken.

“This investment builds on the £380 million we have invested in transforming our pub estate since 2018 and demonstrates our commitment to British hospitality and to growing our business in the UK.”

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs, said: “We see a compelling long-term opportunity in the newly acquired pubs and are committed to investing in their success.

“Our ambition is to build on what they already do well, working in partnership with great operators to create successful businesses that sit at the heart of their communities.”