Ministers must do whatever it takes to clear the remaining claims in the Horizon Shortfall Scheme by the end of this year, an influential select committee has said.

The business and trade select committee has also urged Fujitsu to make an interim payment “immediately” to support affected Post Office subpostmasters.

Liam Byrne MP, chair of the committee, said “far too many people are still waiting for the redress they deserve” years after the Horizon scandal was first exposed.

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongfully convicted of stealing between 1999 and 2015, after Fujitsu’s Horizon system made it look like money was missing from their branches, and many more made up supposed shortfalls from their personal savings.

An inquiry into the scandal, chaired by Sir Wyn Williams, is currently ongoing.

Thousands of claimants have already received interim compensation payments, but the Government has told the select committee that “redress claims may not all be settled in 2026”.

The Government response to the committee said “there are very complex elements to claims that need due consideration” in its justification for potential delays.

On Friday, the influential select committee said it must allow whatever resources it takes to clear the remaining claims in the Horizon Shortfall Scheme by the end of this year.

It also argued that the complexity of the cases is no excuse for ongoing delays.

The committee called on the Government to set a deadline for full payment or at least suggest an interim amount for Fujitsu to immediately pay to go towards the shortfall scheme.

Mr Byrne said: “The Government must now throw whatever resource is needed at these schemes to ensure every outstanding Horizon Shortfall claim is settled by the end of this year.

“Complexity is no longer an excuse for delay.

“Fujitsu must also stop sitting on the sidelines.

“It is extraordinary that a company at the heart of the greatest miscarriage of justice in British history has still failed to set out either the scale or the timetable for its contribution to compensation.”

The Business and Trade Department and Fujitsu have been contacted for comment.