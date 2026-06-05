The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is planning to close around 150 shops over the next two years.

The charity said it is proposing the closures to make sure its shop network “remains commercially sustainable” to support its fundraising efforts.

Chief executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths said the retail business is currently facing “an exceptionally challenging trading environment”.

The organisation said the proposals follow a review process in the face of rising operating costs and changing customer habits, which mean some stores “are no longer financially sustainable”.

Around 90 stores are to close by the end of March next year, with the remainder set to shut by March 2028.

BHF shops operate with support from volunteers (Alamy/PA)

It said there will also be cuts to its central teams and functions which support the retail division but did not disclose how many workers would be affected.

The stores raise funds to support the charity’s research into cardiovascular disease.

Shops are run by a mixture of volunteers and paid staff but the company has not disclosed how many will be impacted by the closures.

Dr Griffiths said: “Our shops mean so much to our colleagues, brilliant volunteers and communities across the UK.

“They are places where people come together to donate, shop and volunteer, helping to make a real difference to lives affected by cardiovascular disease.

“We know this will be a difficult time for our dedicated colleagues and volunteers in affected stores and emphasise our deep appreciation and gratitude for all they have done for BHF and the communities they serve.

“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the UK’s biggest killers and our priority is funding research to save lives.

“We must take the difficult step to close some of our shops to sustain retail’s important contribution to funding BHF’s groundbreaking research.”