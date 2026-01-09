Lecturers at Edinburgh Napier University (ENU) have backed strike action in a row over what a union described as a “damaging” programme of staff cuts.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union, which organised the strike ballot, said it was a response to the threat of compulsory redundancies as the university looks to cut up to 70 posts.

The union said many staff have already left through voluntary redundancies, but that 10-15 further roles are expected to be cut in “early 2026”.

The EIS has questioned the need for further cuts, saying the university is “financially stable” and that “significant” savings had already been achieved through voluntary exits.

It also said that students would feel the impact of any job losses, and teaching quality, assessment turnaround and levels of support would be difficult to maintain with fewer staff.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Our members at Edinburgh Napier University have clearly demonstrated their willingness to take strike action to fight the proposed job cuts at the university.

“The EIS will always fight the threat of compulsory redundancies, and our members are determined to take a stand against a damaging programme of cuts which would be bad for students and staff alike.”

Denise McKenzie, EIS area officer, previously said: “These job cuts are totally unnecessary and unjustified.

“Edinburgh Napier remains financially stable and has already seen a significant reduction through voluntary redundancy. If compulsory redundancies go ahead students will inevitably feel the impact.”

The union said its members voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of industrial action, with 93% of those who voted backing possible walk-outs.

The EIS-ULA executive will now consider the next steps to be taken.

ENU has been approached for comment.