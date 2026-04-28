Lloyds Banking Group has paid out more than £200,000 after nearly half a million people were impacted by an IT glitch and revealed more than another 80,500 may have had their financial details exposed in the incident.

The lender said the additional customers impacted were joint account holders with some of 446,915 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers who saw other people’s transactions or had their data shared with others due to IT issues on March 12.

In a follow-up letter to the Treasury Committee over the saga, Lloyds said while the 80,508 joint account holders did not log in to the banking app during the incident, they may have had details of their transactions viewed.

The bank said: “We also issued an alert on the app home screen to these 80,508 joint account holders, with a small number of exceptions based on particular customer circumstances.

“In notifying these customers, our focus has been on providing reassurance and support.”

Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers were also impacted (Mike Egerton/PA)

Details of the further customer woes came as Lloyds said it had now paid out £201,000 to 5,250 people, following a further £62,000 in so-called “goodwill” payouts to another 1,625 people since March 24.

But the lender revised down how many people had been initially affected after logging into the app to 446,915, down marginally from 447,936 initially, due to duplication.

It confirmed 107,937 people clicked on other people’s transactions when they became visible, lower than the first estimate of 114,182.

They therefore may have been shown more detailed information such as account details, national insurance numbers and payment references.

But Lloyds stressed it had not seen an increase in daily levels of fraud against those impacted since the tech blunder on March 12.

The group highlighted the personal data of individuals who were not Lloyds group customers had also been visible, but that it had not received any complaints relating to customers of other banks.

The group said it had not yet found any customers who have suffered financial loss as a result of the incident.

“Accordingly, we have not made compensation payments on this basis,” it said.

“Separately, it is our existing practice that we may make goodwill payments for distress and inconvenience in individual cases, for example where there has been a direct impact on an individual.”

Lloyds said last month the incident was caused by a “software defect” from an overnight IT update.