Billy Vigar died in September last year after suffering a "significant brain injury" when he collided with a concrete barrier trying to keep a ball in play

The 21-year-old died in September last year after suffering a "significant brain injury" when he collided with a concrete barrier. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Football Association (FA) has banned solid perimeter walls around pitches after a safety review was launched following the death of former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar.

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The striker, who was 21, died in September last year after suffering a "significant brain injury" when he collided with a concrete barrier trying to keep a ball in play during a match at Wingate and Finchley. Following a safety review, the FA has published new pitch perimeter criteria which “no longer permits solid brick, breeze block or concrete barriers around pitches” for clubs competing across the National League System for men (steps 1-6) and the Women’s National League (tiers 3-4). “Any existing solid brick, breeze block or concrete barriers must be removed as soon as reasonably practicable, or covered with suitable protection if they cannot be removed for structural reasons,” the FA said. “We have informed the clubs at this level that will be required to take action as a result of these changes." Read more: Argentina backs Infantino but Norway joins England in calling for Fifa boss to quit Read more: Vinicius Jr ends Arsenal signing hopes as Brazilian signs new six-year Real Madrid deal

Fan banner in honor of Billy Vigar who died colliding with a concrete wall during a football match. Picture: Alamy

Matches at affected grounds have been allowed to continue, as long as clubs assess "the safety of their pitch perimeter barriers on an ongoing basis" and plan to make changes "within a reasonable timeframe". It is understood that of the approximately 900 clubs that play at the relevant levels, around 160 have been contacted regarding at least one element of their stadium which must be modified. The FA and Premier League will provide funding to carry out the necessary work. The Professional Footballers Association had been pushing for the safety review to take place prior to Vigar’s death, following an incident which left Bath City’s Alex Fletcher in a coma in 2022. In June 2023, the PFA and then Sports Minister Stuart Andrew wrote to the FA, the Premier League, the EFL and the National League calling on them to proactively review pitch perimeter safety.

Tribute before kick off to former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar during the UEFA Champions League game between Arsenal and Olympiacos at Emirates Stadium in October 2025. Picture: Alamy