Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales, who kissed player without consent at the 2023 Women's World Cup, was pelted with eggs at his book launch in Madrid

Former RFEF president Luis Rubiales during the book premiere “Kill Rubiales”, moments before he was pelted with eggs from an audience member. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The moment disgraced former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales was pelted with eggs at his book launch in Madrid has been caught on camera.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The ex-RFEF boss was convicted of sexual assault for a forced kiss on player Jenni Hermoso, after Spain won the Women’s World Cup in 2023. At the event to present his book Matar a Rubiales (Killing Rubiales), footage shows a man - who Rubiales now claims to be his uncle - throwing three eggs towards the stage, striking the 48-year-old. Footage shows Rubiales try to chase after his uncle before being held back by other people at the event. “I’ve found out he was my own uncle. Luis Ruben he’s called. An uncle who is my age,” Rubiales said. “He threw eggs at me because he’s a deranged person, and I don’t think there’s any justification for it." Read more: Ex-Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent after World Cup final LBC Read more: Luis Rubiales' conviction shows that abuse is never just 'part of the game' - now we must empower girls to believe it | LBC

Disgraced former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales had a less-than-egg-cellent book launch , after the crowd decided to scramble the event by pelting him with eggs during the unveiling of his new book, “Matar a Rubiales.”😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TbxPRWOuRT — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 15, 2025

He said that culprit had been taken away, and said he will "have to take action against him" as Rubiales said he "honestly thought he was armed". National police stated that a Spanish man had been arrested but declined to comment further. Speaking on Spanish television about his sexual assault conviction whilst FA boss, Rubiales claims he was the victim of a “sudden far-left movement” that created alternate reality to capitalise on the situation. Rubiales was fined €10,800 (£9,550) for forcibly kissing Ms Hermoso during the medal ceremony, after Spain’s beat England 1-0 in Sydney. He is also banned from going within 200m of Ms Hermoso or contacting her for one year.

Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso, left, during the 2023 Women's World Cup awards ceremony. Picture: Alamy