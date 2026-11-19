FA considered challenging Gianni Infantino’s eligibility for FIFA election
The FA was asked by human rights group FairSquare’s Reboot campaign to challenge Infantino’s eligibility, but Hewitt has responded to say the FA had already considered it and decided against it
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The Football Association considered a legal challenge to Gianni Infantino’s eligibility to stand for a fourth term as FIFA president but decided it would not succeed, its chair Debbie Hewitt has said.
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Hewitt, a FIFA vice-president and FIFA Council member, was not on the Council in 2022 when it took a decision to discount Infantino’s first term from 2016 to 2019 from the three-term limit set out in FIFA’s statutes, effectively clearing him to stand again next year.
The FA was asked by human rights group FairSquare’s Reboot campaign to challenge Infantino’s eligibility, but Hewitt has responded to say the FA had already considered it and decided against it.
“The FA has explored the possibility of challenging Mr Infantino’s eligibility to run for a further term as FIFA president but does not consider that such a challenge would secure the outcome sought,” Hewitt wrote in a letter seen by the Press Association.
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“Ultimately the process followed FIFA’s governance and led to an outcome where Mr Infantino’s part-term was disregarded for the purposes of maximum term limits. Having considered the process in detail, we do not believe that a challenge would succeed.”
The FA declined to comment on the letter, but it is understood the exploration of a legal challenge to the term limits took place when other efforts to extract information from FIFA about the controversial World Cup private investor plan and the Folarin Balogun disciplinary case had been exhausted.
The FA was the only national association which objected to changes in UEFA’s statutes in 2024, which have now allowed Aleksander Ceferin to stand for a fourth term as its president next year.
Infantino has stated he intends to stand for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March and appears well placed to win, with the deadline for candidates to be submitted having now passed.
UEFA said in August it had lost confidence in Infantino over the private investor plan and would work to identify a credible candidate to stand against him.
On Monday it was announced that French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo had the backing of national associations on the UEFA executive committee and European members of the FIFA Council, including Hewitt.
She intends to travel to Zurich to scrutinise documents related to the World Cup private investor plan, following an offer to do so made by FIFA’s secretary general Mattias Grafstrom on November 2.
However, that trip is understood to be dependent on the conditions FIFA seek to impose and the terms of any non-disclosure agreements it insists must be signed.