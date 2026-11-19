The FA was asked by human rights group FairSquare’s Reboot campaign to challenge Infantino’s eligibility, but Hewitt has responded to say the FA had already considered it and decided against it

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks with journalists during a visit to the Aspire Zone competition complex in Doha on November 12, 2026. Picture: KARIM JAAFAR/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Football Association considered a legal challenge to Gianni Infantino’s eligibility to stand for a fourth term as FIFA president but decided it would not succeed, its chair Debbie Hewitt has said.

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Hewitt, a FIFA vice-president and FIFA Council member, was not on the Council in 2022 when it took a decision to discount Infantino’s first term from 2016 to 2019 from the three-term limit set out in FIFA’s statutes, effectively clearing him to stand again next year. The FA was asked by human rights group FairSquare’s Reboot campaign to challenge Infantino’s eligibility, but Hewitt has responded to say the FA had already considered it and decided against it. “The FA has explored the possibility of challenging Mr Infantino’s eligibility to run for a further term as FIFA president but does not consider that such a challenge would secure the outcome sought,” Hewitt wrote in a letter seen by the Press Association. Read more: GTA 6 is violent and vulgar. Everyone in Britain should celebrate it, writes James Hanson Read more: Google declines to take down Russell Brand's YouTube 'jail message' video

“Ultimately the process followed FIFA’s governance and led to an outcome where Mr Infantino’s part-term was disregarded for the purposes of maximum term limits. Having considered the process in detail, we do not believe that a challenge would succeed.” The FA declined to comment on the letter, but it is understood the exploration of a legal challenge to the term limits took place when other efforts to extract information from FIFA about the controversial World Cup private investor plan and the Folarin Balogun disciplinary case had been exhausted. The FA was the only national association which objected to changes in UEFA’s statutes in 2024, which have now allowed Aleksander Ceferin to stand for a fourth term as its president next year. Infantino has stated he intends to stand for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March and appears well placed to win, with the deadline for candidates to be submitted having now passed.