FA Cup round-up: Upset as Burnley beaten at home but wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle
West ham also narrowly avoided an upset after winning 1-0 away at Burton after extra time
Burnley were sent crashing out of the FA Cup after a humiliating 2-1 fourth-round defeat at home to League One Mansfield.
Listen to this article
The Premier League side led through Josh Laurent, but Rhys Oates pulled Nigel Clough’s Stags level.Louis Reed then secured a memorable victory with a spectacular 30-yard free-kick into the top corner ten minutes from full-time.
Meanwhile, Marc Guehi’s first Manchester City goal eased the nerves as Pep Guardiola’s side beat League Two neighbours Salford 2-0.
City led after six minutes when Alfie Dorrington put Omar Marmoush’s low cross into his own net.
But they only made the game safe nine minutes from the end when January signing Guehi struck from close range.
Read more: England's bid to lift Six Nations suffers blow after bruising defeat to Scotland
Read more: Thomas Tuchel extends contract to stay as England head coach until end of Euro 2028
West Ham needed extra-time to squeeze past League One Burton 1-0 thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s strike.Summerville came off the bench to provide the one moment of quality in a poor contest, cutting inside and beating two defenders before sending a deflected drive looping over Albion goalkeeper Brad Collins.
The Hammers had another substitute, midfielder Freddie Potts, sent off near the end for a rash challenge on Julian Larsson.Sandro Tonali scored twice and Nick Woltemade ended a 14-game goal drought as Newcastle beat ten-man Aston Villa 3-1.
Villa led through Tammy Abraham but had goalkeeper Marco Bizot sent off before half-time for a ridiculous tackle on Jacob Murphy closer to the halfway line than his penalty area.
Liverpool saw off Brighton 3-0 courtesy of goals from Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and a penalty from Mohamed Salah.
Goals from Paris Maghoma, Benjamin Chrisene and Mohamed Toure gave Norwich a 3-1 win over West Brom, who had equalised through Josh Maja.
In the other all-Championship tie, James Bree’s extra-time header sent Southampton through after a 2-1 win over Leicester.Saints led through Cyle Larin’s penalty, Oliver Skipp levelled with an overhead kick and Bree nodded in Ryan Manning’s free-kick to win it with 109 minutes on the clock.