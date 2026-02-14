Burnley were sent crashing out of the FA Cup after a humiliating 2-1 fourth-round defeat at home to League One Mansfield.

The Premier League side led through Josh Laurent, but Rhys Oates pulled Nigel Clough’s Stags level.Louis Reed then secured a memorable victory with a spectacular 30-yard free-kick into the top corner ten minutes from full-time.

Meanwhile, Marc Guehi’s first Manchester City goal eased the nerves as Pep Guardiola’s side beat League Two neighbours Salford 2-0.

City led after six minutes when Alfie Dorrington put Omar Marmoush’s low cross into his own net.

But they only made the game safe nine minutes from the end when January signing Guehi struck from close range.

