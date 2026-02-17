Brentford will take on London rivals West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup after halting non-league Macclesfield’s memorable giant-killing run.

Arsenal will travel to League One side Mansfield as Mikel Arteta’s side bid to keep their quadruple dream alive.

But they missed out on a trip to the London Stadium after Sam Heathcote’s 70th-minute own goal proved decisive and the Bees will now meet the Hammers in an all-Premier League tie.

National League North side Macclesfield caused one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history in the third round when seeing off holders Crystal Palace.

The Gunners, who face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final next month, sit four points clear of City at the top of the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League knockout stage by winning all eight of their league-phase matches.

A tie against the Stags, who reached the fifth round for the first time since 1975 by winning 2-1 at Burnley on Saturday, awaits them in their quest for a first major trophy since winning the FA Cup six years ago.

Manchester City, beaten finalists in the last two seasons and aiming for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance, face Newcastle at St James’ Park in an all-Premier League tie.

Eight-time winners Chelsea, who lost three consecutive FA Cup finals from 2020-22, will play at Wrexham, who reached the last 16 for the first time in 29 years by beating Ipswich.

Liverpool, who have not gone beyond the quarter-finals since they lifted the trophy four years ago, will take on Wolves at Molineux.

Leeds, aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2003, have been drawn to play at Elland Road against boss Daniel Farke’s former club Norwich.

The winners of Port Vale’s postponed fourth-round tie at home against Bristol City will face Sunderland, while Fulham take on Southampton at Craven Cottage.

All fifth-round ties will be played from March 6-9.