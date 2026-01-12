Non-league Macclesfield have been rewarded with another Premier League tie in the next round of the FA Cup after beating holders Crystal Palace.

The National League North team produced arguably the greatest upset in the competition’s history when they defeated the south London club 2-1 at Moss Rose on Saturday.

John Rooney’s giant-killers are at home once again for their tie against Brentford, who currently sit in fifth in the Premier League.

Speaking after Saturday's tie, Rooney said: "We said before that we would have liked to get Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal, but another Premier League side is incredible."

