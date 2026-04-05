Southampton’s reward for dumping Premier League leaders Arsenal out of the FA Cup is a semi-final showdown with Manchester City.

The Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls, who beat the Gunners 2-1 on Saturday evening, were paired with Pep Guardiola’s men in Sunday’s draw.

Seven-time winners City, 4-0 victors over Liverpool, will be bidding for a place in the final for the fourth successive season having lost to Manchester United and Crystal Palace respectively following their last win in 2023, while the Saints will be looking to rekindle memories of their 1976 success.

Leeds, who lifted the trophy in 1972, will face Chelsea in the other semi-final after a dramatic conclusion to their quarter-final clash with West Ham.

Read more: Leeds book FA Cup semi-final spot with dramatic shootout win despite West Ham stoppage time fight back