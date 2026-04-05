Southampton to face Man City in FA Cup semi-finals after beating Arsenal as Leeds to take on Chelsea
Southampton’s reward for dumping Premier League leaders Arsenal out of the FA Cup is a semi-final showdown with Manchester City.
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The Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls, who beat the Gunners 2-1 on Saturday evening, were paired with Pep Guardiola’s men in Sunday’s draw.
Seven-time winners City, 4-0 victors over Liverpool, will be bidding for a place in the final for the fourth successive season having lost to Manchester United and Crystal Palace respectively following their last win in 2023, while the Saints will be looking to rekindle memories of their 1976 success.
Leeds, who lifted the trophy in 1972, will face Chelsea in the other semi-final after a dramatic conclusion to their quarter-final clash with West Ham.
Read more: Leeds book FA Cup semi-final spot with dramatic shootout win despite West Ham stoppage time fight back
The West Yorkshire club led 2-0 at the London Stadium, but saw the hosts score twice in added time to take it to an extra 30 minutes, only for the visitors to eventually triumph 4-3 on penalties and claim a place in the last four for the first time since 1987.
Chelsea, 7-0 victors over League One Port Vale, famously provided the opposition for Leeds in the 1970 final, which went to a replay eventually won by the Londoners, one of eight occasions on which they have won the FA Cup.
The ties will be played on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 at Wembley.