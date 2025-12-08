FA Cup third round draw in full: Holders Crystal Palace travel to non-league Macclesfield
Other notable ties include Aston Villa agains Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea's trip to Charlton
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace will begin their defence of the trophy with a trip to non-league Macclesfield in one of the standout fixtures of the third round draw.
Monday's draw saw Aston Villa pitted against Tottenham Hotspur, while former winners Arsenal and Portsmouth will also meet at Fratton Park.
Other all-Premier League clashes include Brighton hosting Manchester United, Newcastle United vs Bournemouth, and Everton vs Sunderland.
Holders Palace, who won the trophy for the first time after beating Manchester City in May, will travel to Macclesfield - who are one of four non-league clubs remaining and sit 14th in the National League North.
National League South side Weston-super-Mare will travel to League Two Grimsby and Boreham Wood, looking to replicate their stunning run to the fifth round three years ago, are at home to either Brackley or Burton.
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Renyolds and Rob McElhenney, landed a home clash against Nottingham Forest.
Meanwhile, Liverpool will host Barnsley, Manchester City face League One Exeter, and Chelsea will meet Charlton at The Valley in a London derby.
Full FA Cup third round draw - ties to be played around the weekend of January 10-11 2026.
- Wolves v Shrewsbury Town
- Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
- Tottenham v Aston Villa
- Port Vale v Fleetwood
- Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
- Ipswich Town v Blackpool
- Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
- Charlton Athletic v Chelsea
- Manchester City v Exeter City
- West Ham v Queens Park Rangers
- Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
- Fulham v Middlesbrough
- Everton v Sunderland
- Liverpool v Barnsley
- Burnley v Millwall
- Norwich v Walsall
- Portsmouth v Arsenal
- Derby County v Leeds United
- Swansea v West Brom
- Salford v Swindon
- Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion
- Grimsby v Weston-super-Mare
- Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
- Newcastle United v Bournemouth
- MK Dons v Oxford United
- Cheltenham Town v Leicester City
- Cambridge United v Birmingham City
- Bristol City v Watford
- Stoke City v Coventry
- Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
- Manchester United v Brighton
- Sheffield United v Mansfield Town