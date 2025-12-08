Other notable ties include Aston Villa agains Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea's trip to Charlton

Crystal Palace beat Manchester City in May to lift the FA Cu for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace will begin their defence of the trophy with a trip to non-league Macclesfield in one of the standout fixtures of the third round draw.

Monday's draw saw Aston Villa pitted against Tottenham Hotspur, while former winners Arsenal and Portsmouth will also meet at Fratton Park. Other all-Premier League clashes include Brighton hosting Manchester United, Newcastle United vs Bournemouth, and Everton vs Sunderland. Holders Palace, who won the trophy for the first time after beating Manchester City in May, will travel to Macclesfield - who are one of four non-league clubs remaining and sit 14th in the National League North.

Ties will be played across the weekend of January 10. Picture: Alamy

National League South side Weston-super-Mare will travel to League Two Grimsby and Boreham Wood, looking to replicate their stunning run to the fifth round three years ago, are at home to either Brackley or Burton. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Renyolds and Rob McElhenney, landed a home clash against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Liverpool will host Barnsley, Manchester City face League One Exeter, and Chelsea will meet Charlton at The Valley in a London derby.