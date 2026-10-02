The Football Association says it is “carefully considering” the implications of the findings into Manchester City.

An independent commission found City guilty on all charges related to breaching Premier League financial rules in a damning report released earlier this week.

City are expected to lodge their appeal against the verdict before the deadline later on Friday.

A statement on thefa.com read: “The independent commission’s decision has significant implications for the integrity of the game.

“We are carefully considering the decision and its implications and will take action where appropriate.

“As proceedings between the Premier League and Manchester City Football Club remain ongoing, we do not intend to comment further at this stage. We will, however, continue to monitor developments closely.”