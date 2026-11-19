Ticket-selling platform Viagogo may have broken the law on hidden fees, according to a provisional finding from the competition watchdog.

Earlier this year, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into concerns customers were facing additional fees that are not disclosed upfront.

On Thursday, the CMA said it has provisionally found that Viagogo failed to show consumers the total price upfront when purchasing tickets and added fees later in the process, in a practice known as “drip pricing”.

It stressed however that this is an initial finding and it should “not be assumed that Viagogo has broken the law”.

A Viagogo spokeswoman said: “This is an ongoing investigation and no final findings have been made.

“We have engaged constructively with the CMA and continue to cooperate fully with its investigation.”

In its investigation, the CMA is examining the experience of UK fans buying tickets for events including concerts across three websites run under the Viagogo brand.

“The CMA believes that mandatory costs such as taxes and booking fees were added at later stages of the checkout process and not included in the total price from the start,” the regulator said.

“Drip pricing can cause fans to be caught out by extra charges and buy tickets they might not otherwise have selected, had they been able to compare prices accurately from the start.”

The CMA issued a provisional infringement notice (PIN) on Thursday and can then issue a final infringement notice (FIN) if it is ultimately satisfied the company has broken consumer law.

The investigation into Viagogo is part of a wider crackdown into drip pricing which saw the regulator announce probes into three firms earlier this week.

It also comes a backdrop of Government scrutiny on the secondary ticketing market.

Late last year, the Government announced plans for new rules to make it illegal to resell tickets for live events above the original cost.