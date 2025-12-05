Mandatory face masks were dropped from official guidance in 2022

As well as advising people to wear a face covering if they feel ill, health officials have also encouraged people to get the flu vaccine as numbers of positive tests continue to rise. Picture: Alamy/UKHSA

By Ella Bennett

People should consider wearing a face mask if they feel unwell, health officials have said, as cases of flu and RSV rise significantly.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency has warned we are now seeing more flu cases among adults, while flu hospitalisations have increased by 63% in the past week. With increased mixing and socialising over the next few weeks in the lead up to Christmas, the figures are expected to rise even further. As well as advising people to wear a face covering if they feel ill, health officials have also encouraged people to get the flu vaccine to protect against severe illness and hospitalisation. The latest data shows that cases of RSV continue to increase despite the later start this year to the RSV season. Read more: Dip in number of international nurses should ‘sound alarm bells’ Read more: Chris Packham says Health Secretary is echoing 'reactionary' talking points on ADHD

🆕 #UKHSAVirusWatch: The latest flu, COVID-19 and RSV data from our weekly winter surveillance report.



🟢 Flu is rising sharply and is circulating at medium levels. It is now having a greater impact on adults. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/min7CFwXTN — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 4, 2025

As it can take up to two weeks following vaccination to develop antibodies and an immune response, and with just three weeks until Christmas, officials say it is important for those eligible to book an appointment now. Those who are eligible for the flu vaccine are at the highest risk of serious complications from flu. This includes everyone over 65, those who are pregnant, or those with certain long-term health conditions. Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA said: "Nobody wants anyone in their family, especially young children, to spend Christmas in hospital. "The best defence against this is a vaccine, but time is running out as it can take up to two weeks from vaccination for your body to build maximum protection. "So don’t delay any longer, if anyone in your family is eligible, book that appointment today or take your child to the local community clinic."

Respiratory DataMart weekly percentage of tests positive for influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and rhinovirus, England. Picture: UKHSA