'Wear face mask if you feel ill' public warned - as 'superflu' sweeps Britain and hospitals fill up
Mandatory face masks were dropped from official guidance in 2022
People should consider wearing a face mask if they feel unwell, health officials have said, as cases of flu and RSV rise significantly.
The UK Health Security Agency has warned we are now seeing more flu cases among adults, while flu hospitalisations have increased by 63% in the past week.
With increased mixing and socialising over the next few weeks in the lead up to Christmas, the figures are expected to rise even further.
As well as advising people to wear a face covering if they feel ill, health officials have also encouraged people to get the flu vaccine to protect against severe illness and hospitalisation.
The latest data shows that cases of RSV continue to increase despite the later start this year to the RSV season.
As it can take up to two weeks following vaccination to develop antibodies and an immune response, and with just three weeks until Christmas, officials say it is important for those eligible to book an appointment now.
Those who are eligible for the flu vaccine are at the highest risk of serious complications from flu. This includes everyone over 65, those who are pregnant, or those with certain long-term health conditions.
Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA said: "Nobody wants anyone in their family, especially young children, to spend Christmas in hospital.
"The best defence against this is a vaccine, but time is running out as it can take up to two weeks from vaccination for your body to build maximum protection.
"So don’t delay any longer, if anyone in your family is eligible, book that appointment today or take your child to the local community clinic."
Offering advice on how to "flu-proof your festivities", Dr Bernal suggested some "simple steps" to protect yourself, family and friends.
Dr Bernal said: "If you have flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, cough or feeling tired and achy – try to limit contact with others, especially those at higher risk.
"Wash your hands regularly, keep indoor spaces well-ventilated and if you need to go out while unwell, consider wearing a face mask."
Mandatory face masks were dropped from official guidance in 2022 after the pandemic, but individual NHS trusts are now able to decide when they should be used.
Whittington Health NHS Trust in London told the public this week: “You must wear a mask when visiting our Emergency Department, some of our wards, and other clinical areas where the risk is high.”
“If you have flu symptoms, please avoid visiting the hospital,” an update added.