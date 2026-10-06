Thousands of students are expected to participate in a march through central London to mark the third anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attacks on Israel

The march by a group which calls itself the University of London Coalition will take place through central London on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Pro-Palestinian student protestors have been banned from wearing face masks during a planned march through central London - after defying police calls to change the date of the rally.

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The march by a group which calls itself the University of London Coalition will take place through central London on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

They must then follow a prescribed route to Russell Square, and complete the rally by 2pm, at which point participants must disperse. Demonstrators have been ordered not wear a face covering which conceals their identity. The force said anyone who breaches these conditions can be arrested.

Demonstrators have been ordered not wear a face covering which conceals their identity. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman, who leads Met Operations including public order policing, said the event’s date “will be a day of mourning and reflection for many in London”, and acknowledged the “serious concerns that this event has caused Jewish communities in particular”. He added: “I would like to take this opportunity – again – to call on anyone intending to join this march to please reflect on the impact and distress it will cause on this very significant date, and exercise your right to protest on a different day.” He said while there have been calls for the event to be banned, the risk of serious disorder is not considered high enough for that to happen on this occasion.

The Met Police said it had imposed "robust conditions" on the protest, which cannot be banned. Picture: Alamy

“We hear the calls for this event to be banned,” he said. “The police cannot ban protests and can only ask the Home Secretary to do so if the risk of serious disorder is so high that it can’t be managed by conditions. “That high bar is not met here.” Mr Harman said the “stringent conditions” imposed on the march “will help us manage the event and minimise serious disruption”. He added: “Anyone who breaches these conditions or commits offences should be under no illusion they will face arrest.

“We have zero tolerance for hate crime and those who chant or display placards calling for intifada or encourage unlawful extremism will be arrested.” Police said they had tried to make contact with organisers but had been unable to identify anyone to take responsibility for organisation of the march. Last week, the Met said it had attempted to contact organisers to ask them to hold the demonstration on a different day and had written to the four universities the students attend, asking them to “take all reasonable steps to ensure activity on their premises does not create an environment in which Jewish students or staff feel excluded, targeted or unsafe”. Education Secretary Lucy Powell called on the student march organisers “to show compassion and respect for others by moving it” to another date.