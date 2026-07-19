Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users in the UK have reported problems accessing the platforms, with many saying they were unable to log in on Sunday morning.

Downdetector, which tracks service outages, showed a sharp rise in complaints as users reported problems with the Facebook website and the Instagram app.

Many Facebook users said they were being shown an “Account Temporarily Unavailable” message when trying to log in through a web browser.

At 08:52, Downdetector had logged 5,368 reports linked to Facebook.

By 09:03, it had recorded 1,380 reports, suggesting a significant number of users were still being affected.

Many users said they could not access Facebook through a browser, although some reported that the mobile app was still working normally.

Instagram users also reported problems, with many saying the app was not working properly.

LBC has contacted Meta for comment.