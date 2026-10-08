Frances Haugen is played by Mikey Madison in the newly-released film and spoke to LBC

Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen attends the world premiere of The Social Reckoning in New York. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

By Alex Storey

A former Facebook employee turned whistleblower at the centre of a new film has revealed her "extreme worry" about the "culture shift" inside Meta.

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Frances Haugen was a data engineer at the social media giant before she enlisted the help of Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to leak internal documents known as the Facebook Files in 2021. The story is the centre of the plot for The Social Reckoning film released last month, a standalone sequel to The Social Network. Ms Haugen, who is played on screen by actress Mikey Madison, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that technology companies need "consistent guardrails" on a global scale to avoid "rewarding cheaters". Read more: Ofcom opens investigation into Meta over potential failure to comply with Online Safety Act Read more: Meta launches AI gadget Charm and camera-free smart glasses as race for post-smartphone hardware heats up

She said: "Back in 2017 and 2018, Facebook faced a problem. They needed people to produce more content and post more often because that's what runs the site. "And the only thing they found that was able to induce and motivate people to make more was giving them more engagement. "So they changed the algorithm to both encourage the production of engagement and model for other people that this is what Facebook was for. "Unfortunately, it also ended up being biased towards more polarising, divisive and radical content." Ms Haugen, from Iowa, pointed out that the social media companies failed to see the downside of their algorithms because so few senior staff had children.

Ms Haugen told LBC she is "extremely worried that there has been a culture shift inside of Meta". Picture: LBC

She added: "I am extremely worried that there has been a culture shift inside of Meta, but not in the way that you would expect. "I have a number of good friends that are still at Meta, and I hear from them in a very nonchalant way whenever I talk to them. "None of those people work on the core product anymore. They work in AI. They work in augmented reality. "They say to me as if I'm the one that's slow, doesn't everyone know that social media is over?" Before the film hits screens, cinemagoers will hear a campaigner father tell them, "Instagram helped kill my daughter". Ian Russell will appeal for support for the charity he set up in the wake of his daughter Molly’s death in 2017 after she viewed harmful content online.

ms Haugen and actress Mickey Madison attend the world premiere. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

A coroner concluded at an inquest in 2022 that the 14-year-old schoolgirl had "died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content". Asked if she backed the campaign, Ms Haugen said: "I think it's wonderful. "We've made a lot of progress in the US in the form of a 47 US state attorney general settlement lawsuit that requires things like kids can't be on Instagram for more than two hours a day. "So Molly Russell, before she died, was spending five, six hours a day or longer consuming self-harm content.

Ian Russell lost his daughter, Molly Russell, to self-harm and set up the Molly Rose Foundation which will be advertised before screenings. Picture: PA Images/Alamy