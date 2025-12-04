The Government has launched a consultation that will ask for views on how the technology should be regulated

Ministers are set to ramp up police use of controversial facial recognition tech to cut crime. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Ministers are set to ramp up police use of controversial facial recognition tech to cut crime as they launch a public consultation to ask how it should be used.

The Government has launched a consultation that will ask for views on how the technology should be regulated and how to protect people's privacy. Labour is also proposing to create a regulator to oversee police use of facial recognition, biometrics and other tools and is collecting opinions on what powers it should have. Policing minister Sarah Jones described facial recognition as the "biggest breakthrough for catching criminals since DNA matching" saying that it has already helped catch thousands of criminals. "We will expand its use so that forces can put more criminals behind bars and tackle crime in their communities," she said. According to the Home Office, the Metropolitan Police made 1,300 arrests using facial recognition over the last two years, and found more than 100 registered sex offenders breaching their licence conditions.

Policing minister Sarah Jones described facial recognition as the "biggest breakthrough for catching criminals since DNA matching". Picture: UK Parliament

But the technology has faced criticism, with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) describing the Met Police's policy on use of live facial recognition technology as "unlawful", earlier this year. The equalities watchdog said the rules and safeguards around the UK's biggest police force's use of the technology "fall short" and could have a "chilling effect" on individuals' rights when used at protests. Reacting to the consultation, human rights organisation Liberty said the Government should halt the roll-out of the technology and introduce strict safeguards, including for independent sign-off before it is used and at least 14 days' notice to the public when live facial recognition will be active. It also called for police to only use facial recognition to prevent an imminent threat to life or people's safety, search for suspects of serious criminal offences or missing people and victims of abduction and human trafficking. Liberty director, Akiko Hart, added: "The public is finally getting a chance to have its say on this surveillance tech, but it's disappointing the Home Office is starting a consultation with a pledge to ramp up its use." But a Met spokeswoman said the force believes its use is "both lawful and proportionate, playing a key role in keeping Londoners safe".

A Met spokeswoman said the force believes its use is "both lawful and proportionate, playing a key role in keeping Londoners safe". Picture: Getty