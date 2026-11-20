The new technology will be used if a person is suspected of committing an offence or is deemed to be posing a risk to themself or others

Police officers are using powerful facial recognition technology on their phones to help identify suspects. Picture: Tartezy/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Police in London are now using powerful facial recognition technology on their phones to help them identify who the suspects are.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around 100 officers are trialling a new app that allows them to compare the biometrics of a face in front of them against the Met’s database of around one million custody images. It will only be used if a person is suspected of committing an offence, or is posing a risk to themself or others, Scotland Yard said. But when asked if people will be able to refuse having their face scanned, Commander Nick John told LBC: "We will not be asking for consent. Read more: Police fear scale of drug-rape cases could be ‘significantly’ more widespread Read more: Police chief backs calls for 'narcissist' Brand's 'deeply unpleasant' YouTube to be taken down

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC: "Let’s see where the pilot phase takes us". Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy

"I genuinely believe this is a game-changing piece of tech that will help officers understand who and what they’re dealing with. "It takes a matter of 25 seconds as opposed to possibly several hours to identify who you are and that enables us to then take the next steps either in a safeguarding perspective or if you are then going to be arrested. "I can understand through the searches any risk that you might pose to the officers or to yourself and we can make sure that by knowing this information in a really quick way, we can speed up that process." Police forces have been encouraged to make more use of live facial recognition technology in recent years.

Police forces have been encouraged to make more use of live facial recognition technology in recent years. Picture: Stanislav Halcin/Alamy

The Metropolitan Police says deploying cameras with a specific watchlist has helped them arrest more than 2,500 wanted criminals since 2024. The government has made more cameras available to forces across England and Wales and earlier this month announced new laws to regulate its use, including an independent watchdog. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Facial recognition technology has been the biggest breakthrough for catching criminals since DNA matching. The benefits are clear, but we must ensure that its use is fair, safe and proportionate.” Some campaign groups have been raising the alarm at the wider rollout of the technology, though. Ruth Ehrlich, director of external affairs at Liberty, told LBC: “We’re really concerned because it was just two weeks ago that the government acknowledged we need new laws around this.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood described facial recognition technology as the "biggest breakthrough for catching criminals since DNA matching". Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

“Facial recognition is a powerful surveillance technology - a powerful tool - and having it sitting in officers’ pockets is combining all the problems of stop and search with facial recognition technology. “Frankly until those laws, safeguards and that oversight and transparency is in place, police forces shouldn’t be rolling it out further.” Privacy campaigners lost a high court challenge against the Metropolitan Police as they sought to limit the force’s wider rollout of live facial recognition cameras. A six-month pilot of ‘operator-initiated facial recognition’ in London began on Tuesday with officers in the Met’s West End team, Territorial Support Group and in custody suites in Brixton and Croydon. 15 photos were taken and uploaded to the app in the pilot’s first 24 hours, which Commander Nick John said was “more than I was expecting”.

Scotland Yard said the system will only be used if a person is suspected of committing an offence, or is posing a risk to themself or others. Picture: Kay Roxby/Alamy