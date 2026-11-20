Facial recognition tech now on police phones - and officers won’t ask for consent before using it on suspects
The new technology will be used if a person is suspected of committing an offence or is deemed to be posing a risk to themself or others
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Police in London are now using powerful facial recognition technology on their phones to help them identify who the suspects are.
Listen to this article
Around 100 officers are trialling a new app that allows them to compare the biometrics of a face in front of them against the Met’s database of around one million custody images.
It will only be used if a person is suspected of committing an offence, or is posing a risk to themself or others, Scotland Yard said.
But when asked if people will be able to refuse having their face scanned, Commander Nick John told LBC: "We will not be asking for consent.
Read more: Police fear scale of drug-rape cases could be ‘significantly’ more widespread
Read more: Police chief backs calls for 'narcissist' Brand's 'deeply unpleasant' YouTube to be taken down
"I genuinely believe this is a game-changing piece of tech that will help officers understand who and what they’re dealing with.
"It takes a matter of 25 seconds as opposed to possibly several hours to identify who you are and that enables us to then take the next steps either in a safeguarding perspective or if you are then going to be arrested.
"I can understand through the searches any risk that you might pose to the officers or to yourself and we can make sure that by knowing this information in a really quick way, we can speed up that process."
Police forces have been encouraged to make more use of live facial recognition technology in recent years.
The Metropolitan Police says deploying cameras with a specific watchlist has helped them arrest more than 2,500 wanted criminals since 2024.
The government has made more cameras available to forces across England and Wales and earlier this month announced new laws to regulate its use, including an independent watchdog.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Facial recognition technology has been the biggest breakthrough for catching criminals since DNA matching. The benefits are clear, but we must ensure that its use is fair, safe and proportionate.”
Some campaign groups have been raising the alarm at the wider rollout of the technology, though.
Ruth Ehrlich, director of external affairs at Liberty, told LBC: “We’re really concerned because it was just two weeks ago that the government acknowledged we need new laws around this.
“Facial recognition is a powerful surveillance technology - a powerful tool - and having it sitting in officers’ pockets is combining all the problems of stop and search with facial recognition technology.
“Frankly until those laws, safeguards and that oversight and transparency is in place, police forces shouldn’t be rolling it out further.”
Privacy campaigners lost a high court challenge against the Metropolitan Police as they sought to limit the force’s wider rollout of live facial recognition cameras.
A six-month pilot of ‘operator-initiated facial recognition’ in London began on Tuesday with officers in the Met’s West End team, Territorial Support Group and in custody suites in Brixton and Croydon.
15 photos were taken and uploaded to the app in the pilot’s first 24 hours, which Commander Nick John said was “more than I was expecting”.
But he stressed: “We are not going to be going around London taking photos of people from a distance who aren’t suspected of being involved in any offending.”
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said, “let’s see where the pilot phase takes us,” when he was asked by LBC if his ultimate aim would be to have technology in the pocket of every one of his officers.
He said: “On the streets, in certain situations, officers have the power to ask for somebody's name and address and confirm their identity. Using that technology, if we can confirm somebody's identity there and then, that can avoid unnecessary arrests and taking them into custody.
"Likewise, when we take somebody into our cells when they've been arrested, it can take a couple of hours with the fingerprinting technology etc. to confirm their identity.
“If we can confirm it straight away, then if they've got special requirements, if they've got medical conditions or if they've got warning markers that we need to pay attention to, learning that earlier can help us protect them as vulnerable individuals in some cases, or protect officers if they're dangerous."