Julian Valente Pereira made the bomb hoax at the security service base at Thames House the day after being given a deportation notice

Pereira, 32, staged a protest at the secret services base at Thames House, in central London, a day after he had been told he would be kicked out of the UK. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service

By Georgia Rowe

A failed asylum seeker has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for planting a fake stick of dynamite outside MI5 headquarters on New Year’s Day.

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Brazilian national Julian Valente Pereira, 33, made the bomb hoax at the security service base at Thames House, in central London, on January 1 – the day after being given a deportation notice. Pereira came to the UK with permission to work in July 2018 and went on to claim asylum, which was later rejected. Prosecutor Shannon Revel had said he wanted “maximum attention” on his complaints against the Home Office, after the long-running failed bid for permission to stay in Britain. CCTV footage showed Pereira stuffing paperwork about his immigration case through the doors of the MI5 building, then retrieving the fake explosive from his bag. Read more: Former police officer charged with GBH after 'tackling shoplifter' Read more: Alleged Golders Green knife attacker appears at Old Bailey as trial set for 2027

Thames House, the MI5 building on Millbank, Westminster, London where Pereira staged the hoax. Picture: Alamy

He threw it on the pavement with what appeared to be a fuse hanging out of the top of the brown cylinder. A bomb expert was called and found the device was made from rolled-up A4 paper, brown masking tape, and string. The incident coincided with a New Year’s Day parade taking place in the capital. The court was told the defendant, who was living in an asylum hotel in Uxbridge, west London, had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Giving evidence, Pereira said the device he left outside MI5 would not have been mistaken for an explosive.

Brazilian national Julian Valente Pereira leaving a fake stick of dynamite outside the headquarters of MI5 on January 1, 2026. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service