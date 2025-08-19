A woman who was assaulted by a gang of shoplifters after confronting them in an east London Tesco’s has told LBC that “every system that should have helped" her has failed.

“10 years on, I can honestly say that every system that should have helped me afterwards has failed me and that has been the biggest shock,” she told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick.

She told LBC she has been left with PTSD and feels abandoned after all the systems that should have helped her failed.

The suspects involved in the attack have never been identified by the Metropolitan Police.

But when she “tried to do the right thing” by reporting the group to a member of staff, she was ambushed in the car park minutes later.

Emilie Martin, a 29-year-old event manager, was doing her shopping at a Tesco’s in Hackney Central 10 years ago when she confronted a group of five or six thieving teenagers.

The first of the failures occurred on the night, as Ms Martin claims she was never offered any first aid or even an ice pack after she was attacked.

She slammed the police for failing to make arrests – with no suspects identified following the attack – arguing the force “didn’t investigate properly”.

Tesco's “claim the CCTV was lost in a technical error “ was another failure, she said, adding that the supermarket “didn't offer any help” and “no real apology”.

This week, Thames Valley police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said the public should be doing more to stop shoplifting rather than just relying on police.

He said everyone has a "responsibility" to help if people wanted to live "in a safe, prosperous society".

Ms Martin agreed that we live in a society and that “apathy is dangerous”, but said more needs to be done to ensure there is “a safety net for victims in those instances.”.

“I'm proof that that just doesn't exist,” she added.

LBC has approached Tesco for comment.

Shoplifting hit a record high in 2024, with the number of offences surpassing 500,000 for the first time, up 20% from 2023.

Katy Bourne, the national lead for shoplifting at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said last week more robust police interventions and “meaningful criminal justice measures” are needed to prevent reoffending.

The police and crime commissioner for Sussex said: “What on earth has happened to our high streets and our city centres? Why do some people feel they can rob shops with impunity and abuse and assault staff without any fear of retribution?”

There must be rehabilitation for some offenders as well as “significant alternatives to our overcrowded prisons”, she said.

It comes after the Information Commissioner’s Office told shopkeepers that putting up pictures of thieves in shop windows could violate the criminals’ data rights.

In guidance for shopkeepers on how to fight back against the rising levels of shoplifting, the ICO says retailers “must only share personal information that’s proportionate and necessary to achieve your purpose”.

The ICO suggests shopkeepers should share suspect details with the police, or give information about the incident to a manager or another store nearby.