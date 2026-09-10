A mother and a grandmother have been charged over the death of a 17-month-old girl in the West Midlands.

A post-mortem examination established that she had died after suffering a number of injuries, police said.

Officers were called to an address on Castle Hill, Dudley, by paramedics at around 5.20pm on April 9 but the defendant’s daughter was pronounced dead later the same day.

Faiza Hassan, 36, who appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, is accused of murdering her daughter on April 9 2023.

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West Midlands Police, which did not name the deceased child, said in a statement: “Following a thorough investigation, her mother and grandmother have now been charged with multiple offences.

“As well as murder, Faiza Hassan, of Dudley, faces eight charges of wounding with intent, between 1 November 2022 and 9 April 2023.

“She is also accused of cruelty to the girl and cruelty to another child, between the same dates.

“Faiza Hassan’s mother, Sahra Hassan, aged 61, of Walsall, is accused of allowing the death of the 17-month-old, and cruelty to her between the same dates.”

Both women appeared before the Recorder of Wolverhampton and are due to appear in court again on October 9.

Faiza was remanded in custody and Sahra was conditionally bailed.