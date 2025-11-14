'Fake admiral', 64, charged after 'blagging' way into Remembrance Sunday service
The incident caused outrage on Sunday
A suspected fake admiral who turned up at a Remembrance Sunday event in Wales has been charged.
Listen to this article
Jonathan Carley is accused of blagging his way into a wreath laying ceremony before saluting the war memorial.
The 64-year-old, of Harlech, Gwynedd, was arrested at his home earlier today after the event which took place 40 miles away at Llandudno.
He has since been charged with wearing uniform or dress bearing the mark of His Majesty's forces without permission.
Read more: Princess of Wales leads touching Armistice Day service as nation falls silent to remember the fallen
Read more: 70mph winds, flood alerts and a month’s rain in 24 hours as Storm Claudia hits Britain
Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan of North Wales Police said on Friday evening: "We understand that this incident has caused significant public concern, particularly given its occurrence on Remembrance Sunday.
"In response to the reports made to North Wales Police, officers have responded swiftly to make an arrest and proceed with charges.
"We urge members of the public to avoid online speculation and to refrain from sharing any content that could compromise future court proceedings."
Carley is due to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on December 11.
A Llandudno council spokesperson said earlier on Friday: "We are aware that a gentleman turned up to our Remembrance Sunday event.
"We were not notified of his attendance in advance. He was approached by the parade marshal and said he was representing the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd.
"He laid his wreath respectively and behaved before leaving.
"We understand military organisations are looking into this. We would not wish it to overshadow an excellent parade and remembrance service."