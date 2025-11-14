The incident caused outrage on Sunday

Jonathan Carley, 64, is charged with wearing uniform or dress bearing the mark of His Majesty’s forces without permission. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

A suspected fake admiral who turned up at a Remembrance Sunday event in Wales has been charged.

Jonathan Carley is accused of blagging his way into a wreath laying ceremony before saluting the war memorial. The 64-year-old, of Harlech, Gwynedd, was arrested at his home earlier today after the event which took place 40 miles away at Llandudno. He has since been charged with wearing uniform or dress bearing the mark of His Majesty's forces without permission.

Wreaths placed at the base of the cenotaph in Llandudno, Wales. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan of North Wales Police said on Friday evening: "We understand that this incident has caused significant public concern, particularly given its occurrence on Remembrance Sunday. "In response to the reports made to North Wales Police, officers have responded swiftly to make an arrest and proceed with charges. "We urge members of the public to avoid online speculation and to refrain from sharing any content that could compromise future court proceedings." Carley is due to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on December 11.