A man has been arrested after a so-called 'fake admiral' turned up at a Remembrance Sunday event in Wales.

Veterans were outraged, accusing the man of wearing bogus medals after allegedly blagging his way into a wreath laying ceremony before saluting the war memorial.

Despite ‘behaving’ and laying his wreath ‘respectfully’, the man’s actions sparked anger and confusion among veterans after turning up at the ceremony in Llandudno, North Wales.

It has not been confirmed that the arrested man is the one accused of blagging his way into the event.

North Wales police said in a statement today: "A 64-year-old male has been arrested in connection with an incident at the Remembrance Sunday event in Llandudno on November 9.

"Images widely circulated in the Press and on social media showed a male wearing the uniform and medals of a high-ranking navy officer whilst in attendance at the wreath-laying service.

"The man, who resides in the Harlech area, was arrested for offences relating to the unlawful use of military uniforms."

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan added: "Our inquiries into this incident are currently ongoing.

"We can confirm that, during a search of the male's address earlier today, a naval uniform and a selection of medals were recovered from within.

"Further updates on this investigation will be provided when available."

Prior to the arrest, a Royal Navy spokesperson told LBC: "Impersonating a Naval officer is insulting to anyone connected to the service and could be considered a criminal offence.

"Nothing should detract from the poignancy of Remembrance Sunday which can be a sombre time for members of the Royal Navy family and an opportunity for people in communities across the United Kingdom to pay their respects to people who have served or are serving their country."

A Llandudno council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a gentleman turned up to our Remembrance Sunday event.

“We were not notified of his attendance in advance.

“He was approached by the parade marshal and said he was representing the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd.

“He laid his wreath respectively and behaved before leaving.

“We understand military organisations are looking into this.

“We would not wish it to overshadow an excellent parade and remembrance service.”

This is a breaking story, more follows...