The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched an investigation after a man claiming to be an admiral turned up at a Remembrance Sunday event wearing fake medals.

LBC has reached out to the MoD for comment.

He is said to have taken part in a string of Remembrance events according to reports, with The Royal Navy branding his behaviour “insulting”.

The individual has since been identified as Jonathan Carley, 64, with the MoD said to be investigating following a string of complaints.

Despite ‘behaving’ and laying his wreath ‘respectfully’, the man’s actions sparked anger and confusion among veterans after turning up at the ceremony in Llandudno, North Wales.

Veterans were outraged, accusing the man of wearing bogus medals after allegedly blagging his way into a wreath laying ceremony before saluting the war memorial.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "Impersonating a Naval officer is insulting to anyone connected to the service and could be considered a criminal offence.

"Nothing should detract from the poignancy of Remembrance Sunday which can be a sombre time for members of the Royal Navy family and an opportunity for people in communities across the United Kingdom to pay their respects to people who have served or are serving their country."

Wearing 12 medals including the Distinguished Service Order, normally won by infantry officers, Mr Carley also wore medals from the Queen’s Voluntary Reserves Medal, exclusively for military reservists.

The Walter Mitty Hunters Club, an online group which exposes cases such as this, said records shows no one had ever won both.

Group members told The Sun: “This might be the highest ranking Walt attempt ever”.

When challenged by the parade marshal the man claimed to be representing the Lord Lieutenant of Clywd.

A Llandudno council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a gentleman turned up to our Remembrance Sunday event.

“We were not notified of his attendance in advance.

“He was approached by the parade marshal and said he was representing the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd.

“He laid his wreath respectively and behaved before leaving.

“We understand military organisations are looking into this.

“We would not wish it to overshadow an excellent parade and remembrance service.”

A Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd spokesperson said: "The Lord Lieutenant had no knowledge of asking anyone to go to the event on his behalf.

"The council sent over a photograph of the man but nobody here recognised him. The matter is under investigation at the moment."

