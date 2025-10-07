Julia Wandelt claimed to be the missing girl and turned up at the home of Kate and Gerry McCann, a trial heard

A woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann turned up at the home of her parents with a letter signed as their missing daughter, a court has been told. Picture: Dr Phil

By Chay Quinn

A woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann turned up at the home of her parents with a letter signed as their missing daughter demanding a DNA test, a court has heard.

Jurors heard that Polish-born Julia Wandelt, 24, who claimed to be the missing girl, also discussed stealing rubbish to get DNA samples with her co-defendant Karen Spragg, 61. Wandelt and Spragg, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, both deny a count of stalking causing serious alarm and distress to Kate and Gerry McCann between June 2022 and February this year. Continuing the prosecution's opening at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, Michael Duck KC said Mrs McCann was "unnerved" when they both waited outside her home last year, were "banging on the door" and "tried to force a letter" into Mr McCann's hand. Read More: Alleged stalker who claimed to be Madeleine McCann also claimed to be two other missing girls, court hears Read More: Madeleine McCann suspect tries to confront prosecutor who accused him of her murder

Kate and Gerry McCann were allegedly targeted by Wandelt and Spragg. Picture: Alamy

Mr Duck told the jury: "She told Julia Wandelt and Karen Spragg they were causing distress and they should leave the property. "Whatever they suggest are their beliefs, they do not afford someone the right to lie in wait for their targets, outside their own home, and enforce their will upon them. That is precisely what happened."

Wandelt and Spragg are both on trial in Leicester. Picture: Alamy

Mr Duck said when Mrs McCann managed to get into her house, she recalls Wandelt try to stop her closing the door. The court heard that in a letter left at the home the next day, Wandelt wrote: "Dear mum (Kate), I'm so sorry for causing you so much distress. "I felt a connection to you. I don't like to see you being upset. All I want is to find out the truth. Yesterday I heard a lot of care and love in your voice." She signed the note "Lots of love, Madeleine", the court heard. The jury heard how Wandelt intended to approach Mr and Mrs McCann during an annual vigil held in the family's home village of Rothley, Leicestershire, in May last year. When she found out the McCanns were not there, it was "clearly a disappointment" to Wandelt but she instead approached the village priest and Mrs McCann's aunt, who she gave a letter to, Mr Duck said. The prosecutor said: "Until this date, the attempts by Julia Wandelt had been on the telephone or social media. That situation changed, and changed quite starkly, in May 2024 because Julia Wandelt was plainly aware that this vigil was going to take place." The following day, the McCanns found a note on their doorstep, asking them to read the letter she gave to Mrs McCann's aunt and to take a DNA test.

Madeleine McCann vanished in Praya de Luz in Portugal in 2007. Picture: Alamy