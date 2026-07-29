Crackdown on 'fake' nurses after Steve Bruce's grandson died following unqualified healthcare workers advice
Misuse of the title 'nurse' is putting patients at risk, ministers have insisted ahead of a new crackdown on 'fake' nurses.
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The Department of Health and Social Care announced a call for evidence on which workers should be permitted to use the title.
Officials announced earlier this year that they plan to make it a criminal offence for people to use the title when they are not qualified.
The move was spurred on after a coroner criticised the "misleading" use of the title "maternity nurse" after the death of the four-year-old grandson of football manager Steve Bruce.
Madison Bruce Smith was found unresponsive by his father, ex-Leeds United and Fulham striker Matt Smith, on the morning of October 18 2024.
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Mr Smith and his wife, Bruce’s daughter Amy, had employed a maternity nurse after their son had difficulties sleeping in the afternoons.
The maternity nurse – who had no medical qualifications other than basic first aid – suggested four-month-old Madison should be positioned to sleep on his front to help him sleep, despite advice that babies should always be placed on their back to sleep.
Writing a prevention of future deaths report, Alison Mutch, senior coroner for Manchester South, said: “Any person can describe themselves as a maternity nurse or a sleep nurse or a post-natal nurse.
“No qualifications are required and there is no regulation of persons holding themselves out as maternity nurses or the agencies that offer training courses or their services.
“In this case, the maternity nurse and the owner of the agency had no medical qualifications other than a basic first aid qualification.
“The use of the word nurse gave the impression of a level of knowledge and skills that were not present.”
Experts said the death was a “tragic reminder” of the “urgent need to protect the title of nurse”.
Ministers have launched a call for views on the list of professions and roles which will be permitted to describe themselves as nurses.
Health minister Baroness Gillian Merron said: “Patients should never have to question whether the person calling themselves a nurse is properly qualified.
“The title carries huge trust, and anyone misusing it risks undermining not just public confidence, but patient safety too.
“That is why we are asking for views on how best to protect the title, stop misuse and make sure patients know they are in safe hands.”