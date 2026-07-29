Misuse of the title 'nurse' is putting patients at risk, ministers have insisted ahead of a new crackdown on 'fake' nurses.

The Department of Health and Social Care announced a call for evidence on which workers should be permitted to use the title.

Officials announced earlier this year that they plan to make it a criminal offence for people to use the title when they are not qualified.

The move was spurred on after a coroner criticised the "misleading" use of the title "maternity nurse" after the death of the four-year-old grandson of football manager Steve Bruce.

Madison Bruce Smith was found unresponsive by his father, ex-Leeds United and Fulham striker Matt Smith, on the morning of October 18 2024.

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Mr Smith and his wife, Bruce’s daughter Amy, had employed a maternity nurse after their son had difficulties sleeping in the afternoons.

The maternity nurse – who had no medical qualifications other than basic first aid – suggested four-month-old Madison should be positioned to sleep on his front to help him sleep, despite advice that babies should always be placed on their back to sleep.