A surge in demand for weight-loss drugs has fuelled a dangerous underground trade across social media, with counterfeit injections and slimming products circulating freely on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

Recently an undercover reporter was able to buy a fake version of retatrutide – dubbed the “Godzilla” of weight-loss drugs – despite the treatment still being in phase three clinical trials and not licensed for use anywhere in the world.

Now, online pharmacy Chemist4U is warning that September’s price hike and celebrity influence could push patients towards illegal and potentially dangerous alternatives.

Freedom of Information data obtained by Chemist4U shows the UK Border Force seized around 18,300 illegal or unregulated weight-loss and diabetes medications between January 2024 and June 2025. The haul included counterfeit Mounjaro and Wegovy pens, slimming capsules and steroids.

The data highlights the scale of the problem. At Heathrow Airport, smugglers have been caught attempting to bring fake Mounjaro pens into the UK, some concealed on their bodies.

Read more: Supermodel Caprice warns people over weight loss jabs after revealing she suffered terrible side effects

Read more: GPs see workload increase due to demand for weight-loss jab Mounjaro

Officials also intercepted shipments of Semaglutide, Liraglutide and other prescription-only medicines being imported illegally to meet surging demand in the black market.

According to the online chemists, organised criminal groups are exploiting the public’s appetite for quick-fix weight-loss solutions. The online pharmacy warns that unregulated products purchased from social media sellers or beauty retailers can be contaminated, expired or completely ineffective.

Jason Murphy, Head of Pharmacy at Chemist4U, said: “Counterfeit medicines are a growing problem, and the surge in smuggled weight-loss injections shows how criminals are exploiting rising demand. These unlicensed products aren’t subject to UK safety checks, so patients have no idea what they’re really injecting. Buying these on the black market is like playing Russian roulette with your health.”