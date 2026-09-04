Javier Milei said his Argentina will "prevail" and reclaim the islands, while Trump says Britain cannot count on help from the US

By William Mata

Britain has hit back at Argentina's advances to claim the Falkland Islands, after Donald Trump said he would not guarantee American support in the event of an invasion.

US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei. Picture: Alamy

What is Nato Article 5? The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), formed of 32 nations, has a clause - Article 5 - that an attack on one member is considered to be an attack on all of them. While there is no Nato army, it is a pooling of resources to protect mutual interests. Article 5 has only been invoked once, in 2001, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Both the US and UK are Nato members, but Argentina is not.

The Falkland Islands. Picture: Alamy

Would a Falklands invasion constitute an attack on Nato? No, Nato would not be expected to respond to an attack on a country’s land that is outside the Nato region. Upon joining the organisation in 1949, the original 12 members all agreed to protect "the territory of any of the parties in Europe or North America... or on the Islands under the jurisdiction of any of the Parties in the North Atlantic area north of the Tropic of Cancer". Because the Falklands are south of the Tropic of Cancer, its invasion would not trigger a Nato response.

Mount Longdon, on the Falklands Islands, scene of a major battle in the Falklands War in 1982. Picture: Alamy