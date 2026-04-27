The emboldened attempt to discuss the islands by the Vice-President comes after President Trump weighed in on the decades-long disputed territory after Britain failed to back the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Falklanders should 'go back' to England, insists Argentina in renewed war of words. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Falkland islanders have been told to go back to England after Argentina’s Vice-President renewed her country's claim to the British overseas territory.

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The latest war of words between Britain and the Falkland Islands, the comments, delivered by Vice-President Victoria Villarruel, follow Donald Trump weighing in on the decades-long territorial dispute. Speaking on the subject of the South Atlantic territory, the VP insisted: "The Kelpers are English people who live in Argentine territory". The archipelago is referred to by Argentinians as "the Malvinas", while English residents of the Island are referred to as "Kelpers". It comes just a week after Argentina's President, Javier Milei, a close ally of Mr Trump, was seen to declare that “the Malvinas were, are and will always be Argentine”. Read more: Starmer says ‘tide could be turning’ on shoplifting epidemic as government unveils plans to curb retail crime Read more: Richest areas enjoy 20 more years of good health than poorest as UK health divide deepens, study finds

A bust of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher stands near a memorial to British soldiers who fought in the 1982 Falklands War between Britain and Argentina in Stanley on the Falkland Islands, also known as Islas Malvinas. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, Victoria Villarruel, Mr Milei’s deputy, took to social media to demand renewed State discussions over the future of the islands. She wrote: “Today, more than ever, the Malvinas are Argentine. “The discussion over the sovereignty of our islands is between states, therefore the United Kingdom must discuss bilaterally with Argentina the claim that we maintain for legal, historical, and geographical reasons.” “The Kelpers are English people who live in Argentine territory; they are not part of the discussion. If they feel English, they should go back to the thousands of miles away where their country is.” The emboldened attempt to stake claim on the islands comes after Donald Trump was seen to weigh in on the long-standing dispute in an apparent act of retaliation.

Screen grab of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: Alamy