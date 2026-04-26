It comes as the US threatens to withdraw support for UK control of the islands.

RAF sources confirmed the sole Airbus Voyager refuelling aircraft based on the islands had been redeployed amid the Iran crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Ministers have been accused of downgrading air defences for the Falkland Islands as Argentina expands its air force.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes alongside threats from Trump to withdraw support for Britain’s sovereignty, after an internal Pentagon email suggested the US was considering options to punish Nato allies it believed had failed to support its war on Iran. The criticism comes after RAF sources confirmed that the sole Voyager refuelling aircraft based on the Falklands had been redeployed following the Iran crisis. The decision potentially means that RAF Typhoons could not do around-the-clock air patrols for the 1,600 mile round trip to South Georgia As a result, the islands will be without air-to-air refuelling capacity for the first time since the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher sent the Task Force to defeat Argentina. Read more: Trump unhurt after 'lone wolf whack job' shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner - as gunman in custody Read more: Security concerns over King's US visit as Trump rushed from gala after another attempted shooting

Argentinian President Javier Milei stated his desire for Argentina to regain sovereignty of the Falklands during his election campaign. Picture: Alamy

Argentinian President Javier Milei has previously pledged to strengthen the nation’s military forces, and stated his desire for Argentina to regain sovereignty of the Falklands during his election campaign. The news comes as Buenos Aires splashes over than £220million on 24 refurbished F-16s fighter jets from the Danish air force. They're also understood to be seeking two KC-135R Stratotankers from the US for air-to-air refuelling capabilities. A senior RAF source expressed concern about the UK's ability to defend the islands should the Argentines wish to launch a challenge. "If the Argentines decide they want to test our defences we would be hard pressed to mount a constant combat air patrol with no ability to mount air-to-air refuelling. We need more aircraft and more pilots." The comments also come after the leak of an internal email from the Pentagon, outlining options for the United States to punish European allies who had not backed the president’s war on Iran. This included reassessing diplomatic support for longstanding European “imperial possessions”, such as the Falklands, located 300 miles from mainland Argentina, as well as suggesting suspending Spain from Nato.

A leaked email from the Pentagon outlined options for the US to punish allies who had not backed Trump's war on Iran, including reassessing diplomatic support for longstanding European “imperial possessions”, such as the Falklands. Picture: Alamy