A former misconduct hearing found Nick Adderley implied he had served in the Falklands War, despite being 15 when the conflict broke out.

Nick Adderley has been charged over allegations he lied about and exaggerated his military rank and record.

A former police chief has been charged over allegations he lied about and exaggerated his military rank and record.

Ex-Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley is accused of making the false claims while applying to work for the police, the Crown Prosecution Service said. A misconduct hearing last year found that Adderley implied he had served in the Falklands War, despite being 15 when the conflict broke out in 1982. The CPS said Adderley is also alleged to have lied about his educational achievements. The 59-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 10.

Adderley allegedly claimed he was a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy and had served in the Falklands War.

The IOPC said Adderley is alleged to have falsely claimed he was a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy and had served in the Falklands War. The police watchdog said he is also accused of claiming he was entitled to wear associated service medals. Read more: Children paid ‘huge price’ during pandemic, Boris Johnson tells Covid inquiry Read more: Moment Putin's troops targeted on the Dnipro as Ukraine deploys 'suicide drones' to thwart soldiers' escape attempt Adderley is alleged to have committed the offences between 2018 and 2024 - allegedly making the claims on his CV during his bid to become Northamptonshire Police's chief constable in June 2018. If convicted of fraud, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

If convicted, Adderley could face up to 10 years in prison.